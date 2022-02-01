 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davie County advances in NCHSAA wrestling
0 Comments

Davie County advances in NCHSAA wrestling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

At Northwest Guilford

First round

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 48, No. 16 Mint Hill Rocky River 36

No. 8 Charlotte Catholic 58, No. 9 Charlotte Olympic 12

Second round

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 51, No. 8 Charlotte Catholic 18

At Matthews Weddington

First round

No. 12 Northern Guilford 43, No. 5 Cornelius Hough 36

No. 14 Davie County 38, No. 3 Matthews Weddington 34

Second round

No. 14 Davie County 46, No. 12 Northern Guilford 37

At West Forsyth

First round

No. 3 West Forsyth 42, No. 14 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 33

No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 62, No. 6 Watauga 16

Second round

No. 11 Hickory Ridge 37, No. 3 West Forsyth 30

CLASS 3-A WEST

At Eastern Guilford

First round

No. 5 Enka 40, No. 12 East Henderson 39

No. 4 Eastern Guilford 40, No. 13 North Gaston 31

Second round

No. 4 Eastern Guilford 39, No. 5 Enka 38

At North Henderson

First round

No. 3 North Henderson 39, No. 14 Oak Grove 36

No. 11 West Rowan def. No. 6 Asheboro

Second round

No. 3 North Henderson def. No. 11 West Rowan

At Central Cabarrus

First round

No. 7 Ashe County 31, No. 10 St. Stephens 30

No. 2 Central Cabarrus 54, No. 15 Rockingham County 27

Second round

No. 7 Ashe County 43, No. 2 Central Cabarrus 34

CLASS 2-A WEST

At Mount Pleasant

First round

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 43, No. 14 Reidsville 33

No. 11 Newton-Conover 48, No. 6 East Gaston 35

Second round

No. 11 Newton-Conover 45, No. 3 Mount Pleasant 35

At Trinity

First round

No. 7 Morehead 45, No. 10 West Stanly 24

No. 2 Trinity 50, No. 15 West Wilkes 18

Second round

No. 2 Trinity 54, No. 7 Morehead 21

CLASS 1-A EAST

At Rosewood

First round

No. 10 Monroe Union Academy 42, No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 30

No. 2 Rosewood 84, No. 15 Pinetown Northside 0

Second round

No. 2 Rosewood 78, No. 10 Union Academy 6

Wednesday's matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

At Lake Norman

Third round

No. 14 Davie County vs. No. 1 Northwest Guilford

No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at No. 2 Lake Norman

Regional final

Third-round winners

CLASS 3-A WEST

At Newton Foard

Third round

No. 4 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Newton Foard

No. 7 Ashe County vs. No. 3 North Henderson

Regional final

Third-round winners

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert