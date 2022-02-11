Davie County dashes Glenn's hopes

MOCKSVILLE — Glenn’s hopes for a share of the Central Piedmont 4A regular-season championship crashed and burned Friday night, as Davie County scored early and often in a 78-56 rout at home after honoring its seniors before the game.

The War Eagles led 18-14 after the first quarter and 36-22 at the half. They never looked back, and pulled away in the second half, raising their record to 13-9 overall and 7-7 in conference play.

Glenn, giving up 70 points for only the second time this season, finished the regular season 17-7 overall and 10-4 in the conference. The Bobcats needed a win over Davie and an East Forsyth loss, either last night against West Forsyth or Saturday against Reynolds, to earn a first-place tie. Coupled with East’s 55-53 win over West, Glenn’s loss clinched second place and the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

Why the War Eagles won