Davie County dashes Glenn's hopes

MOCKSVILLE — Glenn’s hopes for a share of the Central Piedmont 4A regular-season championship crashed and burned Friday night, as Davie County scored early and often in a 78-56 rout at home after honoring its seniors before the game.
The War Eagles led 18-14 after the first quarter and 36-22 at the half. They never looked back, and pulled away in the second half, raising their record to 13-9 overall and 7-7 in conference play.
Glenn, giving up 70 points for only the second time this season, finished the regular season 17-7 overall and 10-4 in the conference. The Bobcats needed a win over Davie and an East Forsyth loss, either last night against West Forsyth or Saturday against Reynolds, to earn a first-place tie. Coupled with East’s 55-53 win over West, Glenn’s loss clinched second place and the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Why the War Eagles won
Davie rode the emotion of senior night to an early lead, played an aggressive zone defense, forcing Glenn to attack from the outside. The Bobcats hit only 36% from beyond the arch and were outrebounded 30-27. Davie’s backcourt of Zaharree Maddox and Zymere Hudson was unstoppable. Maddox hit eight of 14 shots from the field, and Hudson hit eight of 11 shots from the field. Glenn had no answer for them.
Stars
Davie
Zaharree Maddox, 28 points, including 11-of-14 shots from the free-throw line.
Zymere Hudson, 19 points, including 11 in the second half.
Blaine Walser, 13 points, including 10 in the second half
Glenn
Anthony Davis, 16 points, including 12 in the second half.
What we learned
Davie is tough to deal with in transition. The War Eagles pushed the ball up the floor whenever they got the chance, and with the lead and Glenn having to chase on defense, they cut the Bobcats up, driving to the basket or driving and pitching for open shots.
Glenn has to rebuild it’s shaky offense before the Central Piedmont 4A tournament next week. The Bobcats hit only 18 of 50 shots from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.
They said it
“We’ve had a lot of really tough losses; when we play good, we’re tough to beat. When we get Zaharree going, he’s tough. He’s the fastest kid I’ve seen with the ball. If we can get the defensive rebound and get in transition, we’re pretty good.” – Bruce Wallace, Davie County coach.
“We started off very strong. It was our last game as seniors, and we wanted to do our part. The shots started falling, and everything else started clicking,” – Davie’s Zaharee Maddox
Summary
GLENN 14 8 19 15 – 56
DAVIE 18 18 15 27 – 78
GLENN – Mock 7, Wells 5, Dixon 9, Neal 4, Scaggs 3, Coleman 2, Jessup 2, Harris 8, Anthony Davis 16.
DAVIE – Zaharee Maddox 28, Zymere Hudson 19, Simmons 1, Lawhorn 4, Powers 7, Blaine Walser 13, Powers 3, Bumgarner 3
RECORDS – Glenn 17-7 (10-4 CPC4A), Davie 13-9 (7-7 CPC4A)