Davie County hands West Forsyth its first loss

MOCKSVILLE — Davie County spoiled visiting West Forsyth’s unbeaten season on Thursday night, with Zaharee Maddox catching a touchdown pass and Zymere Hudson a two-point conversion in overtime in a 36-35 win.

Maddox, who shook loose for a game-tying touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter, made a 9-yard touchdown catch on fourth down in overtime after West’s Javente Long scored his fourth touchdown from 10 yards out on the first play of overtime. Coach Tim Devericks of Davie opted to go for a two-point conversion, and quarterback Alex Summers hit Hudson in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning points.

Davie finished its regular season 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the Central Piedmont 4-A. West Forsyth lost for the first time, dropping to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Titans will have to wait for the results of Friday night's East Forsyth-Glenn game before learning its playoff fate.

Davie led 21-7 at the half before the Titans’ defense stiffened, holding the War Eagles to just 27 snaps — and minus-11 rushing yards after halftime. West, which gained 328 yards rushing on 50 carries, ground down Davie’s defense in the second half, finally taking a 28-21 lead with 5:29 to play.