Davie County hands West Forsyth its first loss

MOCKSVILLE — Davie County spoiled visiting West Forsyth’s unbeaten season on Thursday night, with Zaharee Maddox catching a touchdown pass and Zymere Hudson a two-point conversion in overtime in a 36-35 win.
Maddox, who shook loose for a game-tying touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter, made a 9-yard touchdown catch on fourth down in overtime after West’s Javente Long scored his fourth touchdown from 10 yards out on the first play of overtime. Coach Tim Devericks of Davie opted to go for a two-point conversion, and quarterback Alex Summers hit Hudson in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning points.
Davie finished its regular season 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the Central Piedmont 4-A. West Forsyth lost for the first time, dropping to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Titans will have to wait for the results of Friday night's East Forsyth-Glenn game before learning its playoff fate.
Davie led 21-7 at the half before the Titans’ defense stiffened, holding the War Eagles to just 27 snaps — and minus-11 rushing yards after halftime. West, which gained 328 yards rushing on 50 carries, ground down Davie’s defense in the second half, finally taking a 28-21 lead with 5:29 to play.
The Titans appeared to have the game sewn up when Aquavon Rush intercepted a Summers pass near midfield with 4 minutes to play, but he was penalized for pass interference. Davie took advantage by scoring four plays later on Summers’ short pass to Maddox, who slipped a tackle and turned the play into a 42-yard touchdown.
Stars
Davie: Tate Carney, 61 yards on 22 carries, 1 touchdown, 6 catches, 25 yards; Brodie Smith, 69 yards on 4 carries, 1 touchdown; Alex Summers 20 of 31 passing, 228 yards, 3 touchdowns; Zaharee Maddox, 5 catches, 63 yards, 2 touchdowns.
West Forsyth: Jevante Long 179 yards on 31 carries, 4 touchdowns; Nasion Johnson 149 yards on 19 carries, 1 touchdown; Kian Bailey, 9 of 15 passing for 80 yards.
Notable
In a game in which a handful of plays made a huge difference, a big play gave Davie a big lead late in the second quarter. Trailing 14-7 and driving for the potential tying score, the Titans faced a third-and-five at the Davie 37. They went for a reverse, with Jalyen James carrying, but he was thrown for a 5-yard loss, forcing West to punt. On fourth down, Davie’s Avery Taylor partially blocked Jake Hill’s punt, and the War Eagles took over at their 39. They scored seven plays later to take a 21-7 lead.
The Titans scored their second touchdown midway through the third quarter, converting on a fourth-and-two situation when Long burst 24 yards for a score.
They said it
“We just started playing better (in the second half). We did some good things. I’m proud of my kids. That kid (Javente Long) can play.” — Adrian Snow, West Forsyth coach.
“We (wanted) to go second; we’ve got an option then. Eventually, yes, I was going to go for two. I had confidence, really, when they called time-out." — Tim Devericks, Davie coach.
“We were able to answer tonight. I’m super proud they were able to handle it. We have a lot of kids who can make plays for us.” — Devericks.
Summary
Davie County 36, West Forsyth 35 (OT)
West Forsyth;0;7;7;14;7;—;35
Davie County ;14;7;0;7;8;—;36
DC — Jack Reynolds 15 pass from Alex Summers (Willy Moure kick), 9:08, first quarter
DC — Brodie Smith 65 run (Willy Moure kick), 4:51, first quarter.
WF — Jevante Long 7 run (Jaylen James kick), 6:56, second quarter
DC — Tate Carney 2 run (WIlly Moure kick), 46.9, second quarter
WF — Jevante Long 24 run (Jaylen James kick), 3:51, third quarter
WF — Jevante Long 4 run (Jaylen James kick), 9:59 fourth quarter
WF — Nasion Johnson 35 run (Jaylen James kick), 5:29 fourth quarter
DC — Zaharee Maddox, 42 pass from Alex Summers (Willy Moure kick), 4:10