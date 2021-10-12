Davie County wins wild one with Mount Tabor 56-49 on Monday night at Bob Sapp Field

Up next

What they’re saying:

“I was worried about how much the corner was cheating into the seam and he was going to make a play on the ball. Zymere (Hudson) just went and got his hands on it and somehow was able to sneak through those two defenders. This is life in the CPC. You try to win the game you’re playing that night and worry about the next game the next day.” — Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County