Davie County wins wild one with Mount Tabor 56-49 on Monday night at Bob Sapp Field

Davie County and Mount Tabor pushed each other to the limits on Monday night in a key Central Piedmont 4-A clash at Bob Sapp Field.
The War Eagles made the final strike to pull out a 56-49 thriller against the Spartans to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Trailing 49-48 with 21 seconds left, Alex Summers connected with Zymere Hudson on a 48-yard touchdown strike that gave Davie the win.
Davie County, which lost its last two games, improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the CPC 4-A. Mount Tabor, which was playing its first game since October 1, fell to 3-3 (1-2).
Why Davie won
A steady dose of running back Tate Carney (28 carries, 183 yards and five rushing touchdowns) and converting big plays when it mattered most. Quarterback Alex Summers completed his last five passes on Davie’s game-winning drive as the War Eagles piled up 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the final 14 of the game.
Why the Spartans lost
Mount Tabor made too many errors, including 17 penalties for 130 yards. None was more costly than a roughing the passer penalty with under two minutes remaining after Ashton Jarvis had made what appeared to be a game-clinching interception.
Stars
Davie County: Tate Carney 28 carries, 183 yards, five touchdowns (3, 11, 1, 2, 5 yards)
Alex Summers 31-40-345 yards, one touchdown pass, one rushing touchdown
Mount Tabor: Semaj Reaves-Smith 21-27-388 yards, five touchdown passes (20, 31, 85, 35, 77), one rushing touchdown
Jamarien Peterkin 10 receptions, 207 yards, four touchdowns (20, 31, 85, 35)
Shamarius Peterkin five receptions, 115 yards, one touchdown (77 yards)
Noah Marshall 20 carries, 117 yards, one touchdown
Up next
Davie County vs. West Forsyth, October 15
Mount Tabor vs. Glenn, October 15
What they’re saying:
“I was worried about how much the corner was cheating into the seam and he was going to make a play on the ball. Zymere (Hudson) just went and got his hands on it and somehow was able to sneak through those two defenders. This is life in the CPC. You try to win the game you’re playing that night and worry about the next game the next day.” — Coach Tim Devericks of Davie County
“I saw that he had beat the hang guy and I trusted him to make that play and he scored. It was just a seam route over the middle. We thought we had a good matchup there and he had been beating him a lot tonight. We just kept trusting him and he made it happen. He made a great play.” - Quarterback Alex Summers of Davie County on the game-winning touchdown pass.
“I knew the ball was coming my way and I knew that I was open. I trust my quarterback. He knew where to throw the ball in crunch time. The safety came over the top and I just watched the ball fall right into my hands.” – Receiver Zymere Hudson of Davie County
“I’m very proud of this team for fighting like crazy all night. We had a chance to win the game and we didn’t execute when it counted. Hats off to Davie County. Those guys didn’t quit either and they made it happen when they needed to.” - Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor
Davie 7 14 6 29 - 56
Mount Tabor 0 21 14 14 - 49
DC – Carney 3 run (Palmer Williams kick)
MT – Marshall 2 run (Elliot Trinh kick)
DC – Carney 11 run (Williams kick)
MT – J. Peterkin 20 pass from Smith (Trinh kick)
MT – S. Peterkin 77 pass from Smith (Trinh kick)
DC – Carney 1 run (Williams kick)
MT—Peterkin 31 pass from Smith (Trinh kick)
DC – M. Summers 1 run (kick failed)
MT – Smith 5 run (Trinh kick)
DC –A. Summers 16 run (Summers pass)
MT – J. Peterkin 85 pass from Smith (kick missed)
DC – Carney 2 run (Williams kick)
MT – J. Peterkin 35 pass from Smith (Smith pass)
DC - Carney 5 run (pass failed)
DC – Hudson 48 pass from Summers (Carney run)
