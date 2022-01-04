Defense keys Mount Tabor boys in victory over Davie County

• Tate Carney, a football star for the War Eagles and a Wake Forest signee, started but did not score.

• The Spartans took the lead for good at 28-27 on a driving layup by J.P. Peterkin and he followed up with a long three-pointer. Snook Peterkin scored Mount Tabor's next three field goals on a pair of fast-break layups and a mid-range jumper.

• Davie dominated the first quarter, jumping to a quick 11-5 lead as the Spartans committed numerous turnovers and struggled to find their shooting range early.

What they're saying

• "When you come out and get seven points in the first quarter, you have to rely on your defense. And defensively we brought it tonight. When you hold a team like them to 45 points, that's a great team effort. And Maddox and Hudson combined for 23 (points) but they had been combining for about 40. We did a good job when we hit our free throws at the end. We hit our free throws in the second half that we didn't hit in the first half." – Mount Tabor coach Andy Muse.