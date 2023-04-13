Danika Williams has never let anything stop her, so when she decided to go full bore into lacrosse last year, her personality, work ethic and zest for any kind of adventure made it a perfect fit.

Despite having no legs, she’s stood tall as a goalie for Davie County High School, helping turn around the program. As a sophomore last season, she tried out for the team and was the only goalie who came out. She stepped right in, despite not ever having played.

By the time the season was over, Williams was all-conference.

This season, the War Eagles are winning a lot more thanks to an offense that’s much improved and Danika's steady play. The visiting War Eagles beat Mount Tabor 18-7 on Tuesday as Danika faced 24 shots and made 13 saves, despite battling the sun in the second half.

“I couldn’t see a thing,” she quipped as she attached her prosthetics after the game. “I had to adjust my helmet to sort of block the sun, but I’m not sure that even helped.”

Danika, who is a junior, has never let her disability define her. She had both her legs amputated when she was 15 months old because of a bilateral congenital tibial deficiency. She was born without a tibia in one leg and only half a tibia in the other. Her parents, Sabrina and Jason Williams, made the difficult decision to amputate her legs up to her thighs.

Allowing her to keep her legs would have likely meant she would have been in a wheelchair.

Knowing her enthusiasm for life, it’s hard to think of her confined to a wheelchair.

“She’s an inspiration, that’s for sure,” said her best friend and teammate, Helena Berrier. “She actually talked me into playing lacrosse, but that’s just how she rolls. She’s very confident and passionate about this sport. Nothing has held her back, and she inspires us to want to play better.”

Berrier, like several teammates, has known Danika since grade school.

“We played basketball in middle school together, and she adjusted to that sport and she’s done the same thing with lacrosse,” Berrier said.

Fellow teammate and friend, Emma Jones, said: “She brings a lot of confidence and really gives us a boost every game. ... She’s amazing."

Like a lot of children during their elementary and middle school years, Danika tried different sports. She played basketball at Ellis Middle School, was on a swim team and is an accomplished drag racer, thanks to her father and grandfather, Rusty Williams, who built a specially made car for her. In her elementary school days, she tried baseball and softball as well.

Danika’s mom died in July 2017, but her grandmother, Lisa Williams, has been there to help raise Danika and her two younger sisters, Casey and Sierra.

“When we were playing at schools for the first time last season, coaches would come up to me and say ‘she’s really good,’” Lisa said. “And a lot of parents from other schools would tell me she’s awesome and is an inspiration.”

Watching Danika play goalie is like watching a good quarterback direct a team. She’s constantly yelling instructions to her defenders such as “Back, Helena, Back” or “Who is marking 44?” or she’ll even tell her teammates “that was my bad” after giving up a goal.

One of her best assets is her outlet passes. Some goalies like to run out of the goal after making a save to start the attack, but Danika has a different style because she’s not able to sprint quickly out of the goal. Instead, she makes quick, pinpoint outlet passes with most of them going all the way to midfield to an open teammate.

“I don’t think you need to run out like that to be successful, and I’ve seen goalies do that and lose the ball," Danika said, "so I like to use those outlet passes after making a save, and that way we can get the attack started quickly.

“I can launch it down the field pretty far, and I have one assist so far.”

Before her sophomore year, Danika went to the open house at Davie County. Then-head coach Lydia Moore suggested Danika give the sport a try. Moore is now an assistant coach.

“Lydia says to Danika that she should try lacrosse,” Lisa said. “And Danika was like ‘I don’t even know what lacrosse is.’ So then she looked at me and said ‘I think I’m going to try it.’”

Haley Hines, who was a volunteer assistant coach last season, became the head coach this season. She's been amazed at Danika’s improvement. Hines, who played lacrosse at Frostburg State, loves how Danika has taken to the sport.

“You have to be crazy to be a lacrosse goalie,” Hines said. “And she has the tenacity to go out and put herself in the line of fire, and it is exactly her personality.”

Last summer, Danika went to a college lacrosse camp and loved the atmosphere. Her performance at the camp led to a string of calls from college coaches.

“She is very athletic,” Hines said. “She’s fast for a goalie and has quick hands and just knows how to play. She’s had multiple colleges contact her, and they don’t care that she doesn’t have legs because her work ethic is off the charts.”

Danika said she would love to continue to play in college, and one possibility is Brevard College. Her grandmother says Brevard has reached out several times to talk with Danika, who is a constant on her high school's honor roll.

“I went to a camp that had a bunch of college coaches, and they said they’ve never seen a goalie that was as vocal as me,” Danika said. “I like all the positive comments because I take pride in getting better and better in this sport.”

Danika and her grandmother credit Kate Mullen, an assistant coach at West Forsyth, with helping Danika get better. Mullen trains goalies and has worked with Danika a lot on the nuances of lacrosse.

“Kate has been great, and she has to train Danika a little differently,” Lisa said.

Danika has taken to lacrosse so much that she’s given up drag racing.

“It’s all lacrosse now, so I’m not drag racing anymore,” Danika said.

Lisa Williams says it’s fun watching Danika play lacrosse.

But, Williams says it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Danika.

“There’s a few kids who have said some things about her playing, and I told her to just brush those comments off because you are proving them wrong,” Williams said. “She uses that to her advantage when she hears negative comments because she’s never let her disability get in the way. I’m so proud of the way she handles all of that, and those comments never bring her down.”

Danika focuses on all the good things people say, and her attitude toward life is a lesson for everybody.

“I like the adrenaline of this sport because every save matters,” Danika said. “I’ve heard I’m the best goalie they have seen, legs or no legs. So I take that as a compliment.”

PHOTOS: Danika Williams, goalie for Davie County lacrosse team

Photos: Danika Williams in middle school in 2018