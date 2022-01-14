Dixon helps Glenn race past Davie County

What we learned

Davie needs help for Maddox and Hudson, who combined for 36 of the War Eagles’ 53 points. Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn has enough depth that he can get all of his starters several minutes of rest in the first half, leaving them fresher in the third and fourth quarters.

What they said

“We picked up our intensity in the second half; we had to match theirs. And we were fortunate to start making some shots. ... Our bench came on and played very well. Camden Coleman gave us a lot of energy, and Byron Phillips really helped us on the defensive end. When they got it close, we started sharing the ball, swinging it. Coleman made a couple of shots, Chol (Adichol) got a dunk and Amani hit a 3. When you share the ball, good things happen.” — Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn.

“They are the best defensive team we have played. They played really good defense, and they hit some shots. When we got it close, we missed the front end of a 1-and-1, then we took a bad shot, and we missed two free throws. We didn’t score for about 3 minutes. We were close. We’re one player away.” — Coach Bruce Wallace of Davie.

