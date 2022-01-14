Dixon helps Glenn race past Davie County

KERNERSVILLE — Basketball is often a game of runs, and last night Glenn’s Bobcats had two big ones on the way to their ninth straight win, 70-53, over visiting Davie County in a Central Piedmont 4-A game.
The Bobcats, 12-3 overall and unbeaten in six conference games, went on an 8-1 run at the beginning of the second quarter and a 14-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to dash the War Eagles’ hopes.
Leading 45-31 entering the fourth quarter, Glenn’s lead was cut to 54-49 with 4:04 to play before the Bobcats turned up the heat, hitting six of their next seven shots and forcing two turnovers. Reserve Camden Coleman contributed a layup, a 3-pointer and a steal, and guard Amani Mock hit a 3-pointer and two free throws as the lead grew to 68-49 with 1:29 left.
Why the Bobcats won
Glenn can play some stifling defense at times. Last night, the Bobcats held Davie to 18-of-47 shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers, several on key possessions during their big runs. Glenn also got great performance off the bench; the Bobcats got 24 points from its reserves. Davie just couldn’t match their firepower.
Stars
Point guard Zion Dixon led Glenn with 18 points. Forward Yurel Harris came off the bench to score 13, including three 3-pointers, and forward Anthony Davis added 12. Zaharee Maddox led David with a game-high 19 points, and Zymere Hudson added 17. Both senior guards, they combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter as the War Eagles cut a 14-point deficit to five before Glenn went on its 14-2 run.
What we learned
Davie needs help for Maddox and Hudson, who combined for 36 of the War Eagles’ 53 points. Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn has enough depth that he can get all of his starters several minutes of rest in the first half, leaving them fresher in the third and fourth quarters.
What they said
“We picked up our intensity in the second half; we had to match theirs. And we were fortunate to start making some shots. ... Our bench came on and played very well. Camden Coleman gave us a lot of energy, and Byron Phillips really helped us on the defensive end. When they got it close, we started sharing the ball, swinging it. Coleman made a couple of shots, Chol (Adichol) got a dunk and Amani hit a 3. When you share the ball, good things happen.” — Coach Jonathan Gainey of Glenn.
“They are the best defensive team we have played. They played really good defense, and they hit some shots. When we got it close, we missed the front end of a 1-and-1, then we took a bad shot, and we missed two free throws. We didn’t score for about 3 minutes. We were close. We’re one player away.” — Coach Bruce Wallace of Davie.
Next up
Davie: Jan. 21, Reynolds, at home.
Glenn: Jan. 17, Reynolds, at home.
Box Score
Davie;15;7;9;22;—;53
Glenn;14;15;16;25;—;70
Davie: Zaharee Maddox 19, Zymere Hudson 17, Lawhon 2, Powers 8, Walser 7.
Glenn: Mock 8, Zion Dixon 18, Neal 2, Scaggs 2, Coleman 5, Jessup 4, Yurel Harris 13, Adichol 6, Anthony Davis 12.
Records: Davie 9-6 (3-4 CPC4A), Glenn 12-3 (6-0 CPC4A).