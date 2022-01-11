Dixon lifts Glenn to victory over East Forsyth in overtime

Braxton Stewart led the Eagles with 15 points, Matt Joines had 14, Jaylen Raynor 13 and Will Gray 10.

Notables

• The girls game was postponed because of Covid-19 problems within the Glenn program. The game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at East Forsyth.

• East played in spurts. After falling behind 9-4, the Eagles used a 10-2 run to grab a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. After Glenn took a one-point lead late in the third quarter, the Eagles finished the period with a 7-0 run.

• East had opportunities to win the game in regulation. The Eagles missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the 2:11 mark and had two turnovers and a missed shot in the final minute of play

Up next

Glenn: Davie, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

East: Ledford, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

What they are saying