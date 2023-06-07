Glenn High School on Wednesday announced that former player Dustin Ijames, the son of Bobcats coaching great Dale Ijames, is its next baseball coach.

Ijames becomes the fifth baseball coach at Glenn since it returned to being a four-year school in 1984.

"I feel very fortunate, first of all, to have the opportunity," Ijames said. "Glenn has been a part of my family for as long as I've been around, and the place has always felt like home to me since growing up when my father was the coach. I spent just as many hours at that field as I did at my own house."

Athletics Director Joe McCormick recalled Ijames as being a high-quality player, a three-year starter on four conference championship teams, but also a coach on the field who he feels has long been ready for this role.

"I remember his senior year, his dad was still head coach. They had a death in the family and his dad was dealing with some of that and so he (his father) wasn't at the banquet at the end of the year. Dustin won the Coach's Award that year (his senior year in 2001) and I remember him (an assistant) saying he's pretty much already a coach, he is just wearing a uniform and glove and stuff like that."

Ijames has been a Glenn assistant for the past seven seasons, during which the Bobcats were 64-79-1 and made the playoffs three times under Coach Keith Walker, who retired on May 31.

After his high school playing career, Ijames began his college career at Methodist College. He missed time as a freshman with a knee injury, but hit .311 with 27 RBIs as a redshirt freshman in 2003.

Ijames transferred to North Carolina A&T, where in 2005, the Aggies had a school record 27 wins, their first MEAC regular season and tournament championships and went to their first NCAA Regional.

"In 2023, it is hard to find people who want to put in the work to prepare themselves for something, and Dustin has put in the work," said McCormick. "I mean, he just shows up every day, puts his head down and gets to work in the classroom and out on the field. He has put in his years upon years upon years of being an assistant. There is nothing out on the field that he hasn't done and won't know what to do."

Dustin's father, Dale Ijames, was Glenn's coach for 18 seasons, until 2004. In that time the Bobcats went 370-104, won 15 conference championships and made 16 straight playoff appearances. Ijames led Glenn to an NCHSAA 4A state championship in 1992, in addition to second-place finished in 1990, 1991 and 2002.

Dustin Ijames said he hopes to use his background as a former Division I assistant and administrator at UNCG to restore a consistent winner on the field.

"The fact of the matter is we do have a tradition of winning there," he said. "When people think about Glenn High School, they think about the baseball program and while the times are a little different now than back when Glenn baseball was really a consistent power, it was an attractive place for all athletes to come to and we want to be for all of our athletic programs"

Since returning to Glenn, Ijames has been a sports marketing and business education teacher. He got a bachelor's degree in business management from A&T in 2006 and a master's degree in sports studies from High Point University in 2008.