Dynamic duo: North Davidson's Emily Hege, Jamarien Dalton doing it all for the Black Knights girls and boys basketball teams

“Whenever I do interviews that question always comes up,” said Dalton, who is the second-leading scorer in school history with an outside chance to catch former teammate Themus Fulks, who scored 1,857 career points and plays at S.C. State. “I like them both. I like basketball now because we are playing, but once I get back to football, I’ll like that sport just as well.”

There was no way he wasn’t going to play both sports in his senior season. It just happens that because of the pandemic and football being moved to this month and March, he’ll play basketball until his season is over then go right to football. Right now, however, the Black Knights (7-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 10-0 overall) have paused their season for COVID-19 issues; they're scheduled to play Salisbury on Tuesday night.

“I wasn’t going to miss this,” said Dalton, an honors student. “I mean, playing with this team and doing what we do out there on the court is the best. I’m so excited to be out here and I know it’s a shortened season, but we are loving each and every practice and every game.”

Sure, Dalton does take more shots than his teammates but he also creates opportunities, especially if he gets double-teamed.