Dynamic duo: North Davidson's Emily Hege, Jamarien Dalton doing it all for the Black Knights girls and boys basketball teams

It’s a shame North Davidson’s students and fans can’t see their basketball’s varsity teams play in person this season.
They are missing quite a show.
Emily Hege, a 5-foot-7 junior, who leads the Black Knights’ attack for the girls team, and Jamarien Dalton, who is “Mr. Versatility” for the boys team, have been stellar in a shortened regular-season.
The two are helping both teams have strong seasons, and they are doing it with flash, precision and a knowledge of the game that’s been off the charts.
He plays football, too
The thing that jumps out about Dalton, who is 6 feet 3 and a solid 190 pounds, is how well he handles the ball. He’s the Black Knights' tallest starter, but Coach Josh Snyder isn’t afraid to play Dalton at every position.
On his way to 33 points in an 87-63 win over Central Davidson last week, Dalton hit a 3-pointer while at point guard, then the next trip down the floor, backed down a smaller player and created a shot for another basket.
He’s so good on the court, averaging 29.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, you forget that his best sport is football, where he has signed to play at Elon this fall. He’s a wide receiver on the football field, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he played both sports in college.
“Whenever I do interviews that question always comes up,” said Dalton, who is the second-leading scorer in school history with an outside chance to catch former teammate Themus Fulks, who scored 1,857 career points and plays at S.C. State. “I like them both. I like basketball now because we are playing, but once I get back to football, I’ll like that sport just as well.”
There was no way he wasn’t going to play both sports in his senior season. It just happens that because of the pandemic and football being moved to this month and March, he’ll play basketball until his season is over then go right to football. Right now, however, the Black Knights (7-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 10-0 overall) have paused their season for COVID-19 issues; they're scheduled to play Salisbury on Tuesday night.
“I wasn’t going to miss this,” said Dalton, an honors student. “I mean, playing with this team and doing what we do out there on the court is the best. I’m so excited to be out here and I know it’s a shortened season, but we are loving each and every practice and every game.”
Sure, Dalton does take more shots than his teammates but he also creates opportunities, especially if he gets double-teamed.
Snyder has marveled at how Dalton loves to include his teammates with the extra pass or sometimes even gives up a layup to spot an open teammate behind the 3-point line.
“One benefit for us is he’s been on the varsity since his freshmen year when I was an assistant coach then and he’s improved since then at such a tremendous rate,” Snyder said. “He’s a consummate, all-around player and gets his teammates involved and can knock down clutch free throws and is very well-rounded.”
In a win over Thomasville, Dalton scored 50 points to set the school’s single-game scoring record. He broke Fulks’ record of 49 points by going 17-for-17 on free-throw attempts.
It was a bit before his time, but Dalton has no idea who Charlie Ward was. Ward, a two-sport star for Florida State in the mid-1990s, won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback but played 12 years in the NBA as a point guard.
Dalton, however, said his favorite basketball player of all-time was Allen Iverson.
“He’s always been my favorite,” Dalton said about the Hall of Fame point guard. “And, you know, he played football in high school and was a great quarterback.”
Dalton hesitated when asked whether he would play both sports at Elon. He knows the dedication it takes in high school ,and nowadays playing one sport in college is a full-year commitment.
“As of right now, I’m an Elon football player,” Dalton said.
Dalton realizes his high school career is nearly over, so he’s not big on answering questions about college just yet. All of that will take care of itself once he graduates from North Davidson this spring.
“I know these four years kind of went by fast, so I didn’t want to miss out on anything because I know I’m going to miss it,” Dalton said. “I’m actually glad to be living in the moment and I feel like that’s what I’m doing here in my senior season.”
A firm grasp on her plight
The pandemic has affected a lot, including AAU basketball and college recruiting.
Because Hege missed out this summer at going to top-flight basketball camps at colleges, she’s a little behind in selecting a college. She still has this season and her senior season to decide, but her game seems to translate well to the next level.
Although just 5 feet 7, her ball-handling allows her to play either guard position, but she's more comfortable at point. She is averaging 25.7 points per game and while the Black Knights (7-1, 9-1) struggled in a 48-30 win over Central Davidson last week, she was the best player on the floor.
Her father, Brian, an assistant coach, says his daughter has handled everything much like she plays the game, with a calmness that makes her teammates better.
“I’ve really sat back and enjoyed being this close to watch her play her junior season even if it’s cut short,” said Brian, a former Ledford head coach. “It’s fun to be able to see her every day like this and I look forward to next year too.”
Black Knights coach Katelyn Frazier says Hege, much like Dalton, is team-oriented.
“Honestly, Emily is so much about her team and that’s what we try and push,” said Frazier, whose team will play Ledford on Friday night. “It’s great that she gets to go out there and do what she does, but we have to have her. She’s an integral part, and she’s a good leader.”
Her deft shooting touch and has been playing point guard for as long as she can remember.
“You see how we take things for granted, maybe before the pandemic began,” Hege said, “but I’m just thankful to be out here playing and being on the court.”
Against Central Davidson, Hege shot 8-for-19 and scored 21 points. The game wasn’t her best, but she did have seven steals, five rebounds and a blocked shot to offset four turnovers and two late charges trying to make something happen on offense.
Afterward she and the coaching staff and a few players had an extra-long meeting to iron out a few details. Maybe an 18-point win looks good at most schools, but Frazier expects more out of her entire team.
“We didn’t play our best,” Hege said. “And we know that.”
Hege, who like Dalton is the second-leading scorer in school history with 1,514, will likely become the school’s all-time leader. She’s chasing Debbie Swicegood, who scored 1,532 career points.
Courtney McMillan, a post player for the Black Knights, is a senior and has played with Hege since middle school.
“She has such great court vision,” McMillan said. “The way she penetrates and the defense collapses on her just opens things up a lot.”
When you ask Hege about college choices, she shrugs her shoulders a little bit. The straight-A's student is being pursued by a few colleges, but she’s content to worry more about this season.
“I’m just staying ready,” Hege said.
Her concern is getting the Black Knights to the postseason and then seeing how far they can go in the state playoffs, scheduled for Feb. 23-March 6.
Her demeanor on the court is all about preparation, and she floats easily to the open spot on the floor. At one point in the second quarter against Central Davidson she was trapped on a double team and as Frazier tried to call timeout, Hege pushed through it and made a good pass.
“Being calm and looking to score and help my teammates score is what I try to do every game,” Hege said.
Part of Hege’s basketball upbringing includes her younger brother, Drew, an eight-grader. The two tend to go at it pretty hard in the driveway at home.
You won’t catch Hege bragging about herself much, but she does like to boast about regularly getting the best of her younger brother.
“He’s not as good as me yet,” she said with a smile through her mask, “but we try to make each other better.”
While it hasn’t been as easy for the coaches to handle all of the protocols and uncertainty about the basketball season, leave it to Hege to sum it up.
“This pandemic has kind of taught us to be ready for anything and roll with whatever comes our way,” Hege said.
336-727-4081