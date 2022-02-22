East Forsyth advances with OT win over Davie County

CLEMMONS — East Forsyth survived an overtime dogfight at home to defeat Davie County 63-60 on Tuesday night and advance to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
Why the Eagles won
Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, sitting for most of the game, entered the game in overtime and created havoc with his athleticism and defense. His defense caused the game-deciding turnover and is a big reason why East Forsyth is still in the playoffs.
Why the War Eagles lost
Talented guard Zymere Hudson scored all of Davie’s overtime points, and had to do so without the presence of post Blake Walser, who fouled out. Walser was responsible for the War Eagles making it to overtime, courtesy of his trusty jump hook at the end of regulation.
Stars
Braxton Stewart joined senior Tim Davis in scoring 16 points for the Eagles, none bigger than two free throws in overtime that helped seal the win.
Zymere Hudson scored 26 for Davie in the loss.
Notables
East Forsyth is known this season for lackluster foul shooting, but went 6-for-7 in the overtime period.
What They’re Saying
“Tim is like our grown man out there. He’s a man amongst boys. He’s been showing this all year long and we knew if we got the ball to him he would do what he has to do for our team to win. And he did that tonight.” East Forsyth coach Monty Gray on senior Tim Davis’ huge contribution to the win.
“He’s a dog. He just has that competitive edge to him. I knew that I had to get him in there at some point and time. I told him in front of the team that I salute him because he could have had an attitude and gotten mad at me for not playing him but the way he is and the way he’s been raised and the character he possesses- he showed he wants to help his team.” Coach Gray on Raynor’s huge impact besides not getting a lot of playing time tonight.
Up next
Davie County: Season over
East Forsyth: vs Charlotte Myers Park, Thursday
Summary
Davie 14 19 9 11 7 — 60
E Forsyth 20 11 17 5 10 — 63
Davie : Zymere Hudson 26, Blake Walser 12, Zaharee Maddox 11, Tate Carney 4, Hayden Williams 3, Alex Summers 2, Jake Powers 2