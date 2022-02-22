East Forsyth advances with OT win over Davie County

What They’re Saying

“Tim is like our grown man out there. He’s a man amongst boys. He’s been showing this all year long and we knew if we got the ball to him he would do what he has to do for our team to win. And he did that tonight.” East Forsyth coach Monty Gray on senior Tim Davis’ huge contribution to the win.

“He’s a dog. He just has that competitive edge to him. I knew that I had to get him in there at some point and time. I told him in front of the team that I salute him because he could have had an attitude and gotten mad at me for not playing him but the way he is and the way he’s been raised and the character he possesses- he showed he wants to help his team.” Coach Gray on Raynor’s huge impact besides not getting a lot of playing time tonight.