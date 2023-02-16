The East Forsyth and Reagan boys have played to a three-point game and another taken to triple overtime. After the Raiders’ upset of No. 1 seed and then-24-1 Mount Tabor, a rubber match will be necessary on Friday at Mount Tabor in the Central Piedmont Conference Tournament final.

On Dec. 9, Reagan won 78-75 at home. On Jan. 17, East Forsyth won 52-44 at its home.

“Well, it was two different games, to be honest with you,” said Reagan coach Adam Muse. “The first game was kind of early in the season (Dec. 9). It was a fast-paced game, they pressed a lot, we handled the pressure and were able to score out of it.

“And then the second game, that was a slow-paced, half-court game and honestly, either team couldn’t score.”

The No. 4 seed, Reagan coach Adam Muse defeated his father Andy Muse’s Spartans after losing in two regular season conference meetings, 51-38 and 54-52. On Wednesday, the Raiders had a 22-11 lead and managed to hang on 45-41. Using an aggressive man-to-man defense, the Raiders contained star sophomore Snook Peterkin to 14 points while consistently forcing contested shots.

Entering the conference semifinal, Mount Tabor had averaged 71.96 points per game, the previous season low being 51 on Jan. 10 against Reagan.

“We rebounded the ball,” Muse said. “They do a really good job of crashing the glass and getting second, third-chance opportunities. We also did a really good job on Snook, just keeping him out of the paint, not letting him get to the hole. He’s a heck of a player and it was a team effort. It wasn’t just one guy and that’s what I’m proud of because this sport is about team and not individuals.”

After facing his father, Muse will next go against Monty Gray, a former All-CIAA player at Winston-Salem State who remembers a young Muse running around as an elementary school kid in the early 2000s. Gray said that Muse has “grown up to be a fine coach, fine person.”

“I tell everybody that I went to the school of Muse. Andy Muse, his dad, gave me my first job as the JV coach at Tabor and from there, I’ve always kind of had him a phone call away on things that I’ve wanted to do as far as coaching, so he has been able to help me along the way.

“The family has always been really good to my family. His (Andy’s) brother Mike, over at Wake [Forest] right now, he is also someone that I would call in different times and ask for advice and that sort of thing. His father (Tom) has been a big role model for a lot of the coaches here, especially for Andy and his family and the brothers.”

While Reagan’s road to the final featured double overtime vs. Davie and the test against Tabor, No. 2 seed East Forsyth defeated rival Glenn 64-51. Then, it took care of a much-improved Reynolds team 77-68, a No. 7-seed that had defeated Reagan on Feb. 10 and upset No. 3 West Forsyth, 67-64 in its conference tournament opener.

With its semifinal game on Tuesday, Gray was able to scout the other semifinal Wednesday and sees the benefit of getting an extra day to study film, practice and relax. Muse, on the other hand, thinks playing the next day provides the advantage of riding the momentum from the big win.

Either way, neither coach plans to install a special game plan for this third meeting, with Gray calling it a “Us vs. Us” mentality that his goal-oriented team has gone to this season.

One of nine seniors, the Eagles have explosive 6-foot-2 point guard Will Gray, the coach’s son and a UNC Pembroke signee. Muse praised Gray’s basketball IQ on both ends, which have translated to a team-leading 18.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

“He is one of the best I’ve seen over the last 10 years of guys just anticipating plays, whether that be on the offense or defense,” said Muse on Gray, last season’s conference player of the year. “He’s done a really good job of improving his game over the past year. Last year, he wasn’t that great of a shooter but now, he has become a consistent threat.”

Younger brother junior David compliments him at guard, averaging 7.5 points, while senior Matt Joines puts up 8.3. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Corion Marshall averages 7.7 while leading the team in rebounds at 5.2 and free throw percentage (77%) among those with high minutes.

For Reagan, Gray identified 6-6 big man Cooper Jackson, who brings a tough presence inside in addition to 6-3 guard Jalil Rogers who leads with about 14 points per game.

Regardless of outcome, the neutral site championship will be at an event for both coaches.

“I just think it’s awesome,” Muse said. “Just to get a chance to win the championship in that gym for me is personal. It’s where I learned the game. It probably doesn’t mean as much for my guys to win over there in a neutral site but for me it would be really cool to win my first conference championship for Reagan.”