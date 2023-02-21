VIEW: To see additional photos from the games, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
East Forsyth's Oshae' Fernanders lets out a celebratory yell as Butler players console each other in the Eagle 85-79 OT win on Tuesday at East Forsyth. The Eagles were down by 14 at the end of the third quarter but rallied back with a full-court press throughout the fourth quarter and forcing four Butler players to foul out.
Walt Unks, Journal
Parkland’s Azari Wilkins (22) and Taleeya Reed (12) react following the Mustangs’ 61-60 double overtime loss to the Porter Ridge Pirates in a first round game of the NCHSAA 4-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday at Parkland High School.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Parkland’s Justace Williams (3) shoots over Porter Ridge’s J'yana Salton (5) and Destiny Mills (22).
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
ABOVE: Porter Ridge’s Anna Scaldara moves around the defense of Parkland’s Christiana Young (2). RIGHT: Parkland’s Azari Wilkins (22) and Taleeya Reed (12) react following the Mustangs’ 61-60 double overtime loss to the Porter Ridge Pirates in a first round game of the NCHSAA 4-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday at Parkland High School.
