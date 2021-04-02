East Forsyth defeats Davie County, 31-14

Notable

• East Forsyth broke Davie in the third quarter when kicker Andrew Conrad booted a 44-yard field goal with 6:50 to play, then linebacker R.J. Brown, a sophomore, returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown that put the Eagles on top 24-14 with 5:48 to play.

• East Forsyth put the game away with an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter and drove to the Eagles’ 5 in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs.

• Three of the teams’ four first-half scoring drives were at least 70 yards, with East Forsyth scoring on an 11-play, 76-yard drive and a seven-play, 73-yard drive. Davie’s scoring drive covered 95 yards on 10 plays. The War Eagles’ first touchdown was a quick-strike deal, with Summers connecting with Zymere Hudson for 22 yards, then 50 yards to Reynolds for a touchdown. Davie had a 14-play, 66-yard drive late in the second quarter that ended in a lost fumble.

• East Forsyth's defense forced four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The Eagles gave up 260 yards of total offense in the first half, then only 173 in the second half – just 23 yards passing.

What they're saying