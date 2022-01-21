East Forsyth defeats Reagan 72-63

Stars

East Forsyth: Matt Jones 20 points, Brandon Stuart 15, Will Gray 15.

Reagan: Jalil Rogers 25 points, K.J. Ford 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What we learned

East has a roster that’s deep in athletic players who can contribute on both ends of the floor. But the Eagles also have what their coach, Monty Gray, acknowledged was an “Achilles heel.” The Eagles hit only 17 of 35 free throws and could have put the game away much earlier with better shooting from the foul line.

Reagan has serious issues protecting the basketball. The Raiders fell behind early with nine turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 21.

They said it

“I’m trying to get everybody in the rotation. I have a lot of great players and trying to find time for all of them can be hard. We want to go with a rotation where everybody can get in and contribute. We’re getting more contributions now from our other players.