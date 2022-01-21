East Forsyth defeats Reagan 72-63

PFAFFTOWN — Visiting East Forsyth finished the first quarter on a 17-10 run, survived some spotty free-throw shooting in the second half and defeated Reagan 72-63 in a Central Piedmont 4-A game Friday night.
The Eagles raised their record to 12-3 overall and finished their first turn in the conference with a 6-1 record. Reagan fell to 10-7 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
East survived first-half foul trouble to its top-drawer guard, Will Gray, who missed the last six minutes of the second quarter, but the Eagles expanded a 4-point lead to 7 with Gray on the bench.
East’s biggest lead was 62-45 after scoring the first two baskets of the fourth quarter. The Raiders got as close as six points midway through the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.
Why East Forsyth won
The Eagles had too many weapons for the Raiders, finishing with three scorers in double figures. They also played tough defensively. After giving up 18 points to Jalil Rogers in the first half, East held him scoreless in the third quarter.
Why Reagan lost
The Raiders had trouble with East’s pressure defense and had to rely too much on Rogers and guard K.J. Ford. The latter kept them close with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Stars
East Forsyth: Matt Jones 20 points, Brandon Stuart 15, Will Gray 15.
Reagan: Jalil Rogers 25 points, K.J. Ford 18.
What we learned
East has a roster that’s deep in athletic players who can contribute on both ends of the floor. But the Eagles also have what their coach, Monty Gray, acknowledged was an “Achilles heel.” The Eagles hit only 17 of 35 free throws and could have put the game away much earlier with better shooting from the foul line.
Reagan has serious issues protecting the basketball. The Raiders fell behind early with nine turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 21.
They said it
“I’m trying to get everybody in the rotation. I have a lot of great players and trying to find time for all of them can be hard. We want to go with a rotation where everybody can get in and contribute. We’re getting more contributions now from our other players.
“William (Gray) is a thief; he likes to steal the ball. It was good for us to try to go with other players when he was on the bench with fouls. And it gives him an opportunity to relax and let the game come to him when he’s in there.” – Monty Gray, East Forsyth head coach.
“The biggest thing was, we didn’t keep ‘em out of the paint. They did a good job of pushing the ball down in there. They got in the paint and they got to the free-throw line. If you don’t get out and stop the ball, it doesn’t matter what else you do.” – Adam Muse, Reagan head coach
EF;21;17;20;14;–;72
RHS;16;15;14;18;–;63
East Forsyth – Brandon Stuart 15, Matt Jones 20, Davis 4, McLeod 4, Will Gray 15, Green 2, Raynor 8, Bustos 2.
Reagan – McKoy 2, Jalill Rogers 25, Ellison 7, K.J. Ford 18, Leonard 2, Jackson 5, D.
Ford 4.
Records – East Forsyth 12-3 (6-1 CPC4A), Reagan 10-7 (3-5 CPC4A).