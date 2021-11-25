East Forsyth, East Wilkes Capture Mary Garber Titles

What they’re saying

“When Amaya got her fourth foul, we knew we needed to take advantage of that and find ways to score the ball while she was sitting. We went to our diamond press, and we forced a couple of turnovers which we converted into layups and that helped put us back in the lead. We didn’t know what we would be coming into this season after losing four of out top players last season. Some of the girls that were role players last year are now key players for us. La’Niya is the only starter returning from last season and this was encouraging to get this result tonight.”—Coach Aaron Grier of East Forsyth