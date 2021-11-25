East Forsyth, East Wilkes Capture Mary Garber Titles

Wednesday night was a great night for girls basketball teams with “East” in their school names.
The top-seeded East Forsyth girls beat No. 3 Reagan 55-46 to win the Bell, Davis &Pitt Bracket and No. 2 East Wilkes downed No. 4 Parkland 53-39 in the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Sports Medicine Bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Classic at Atkins.
Bell, Davis & Pitt Bracket
Why East Forsyth won
La’Niya Simes poured in game-high 28 points, including 16 in the second half, as East pulled away down the stretch. After falling behind 30-25 late in the third quarter, East scored the last seven points of the third as part of a 10-0 run that bridged into the fourth quarter to take command. It was Trinity Hairston’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the third that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 32-30. Reagan closed to within 35-33 midway through the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
East also made 10-12 free throws in the fourth to seal the win, including six straight from Natalie Axtell in the final 1:10.
Why Reagan lost
The Raiders got off to a slow start before finding their groove late in the first quarter and early in the second. Reagan trailed 8-0 before a 14-0 run to close the first quarter and carried into the second gave them a 15-12 lead. But when Amaya Glenn picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter, the Raiders struggled with East’s pressure defense, leading to several turnovers that the Eagles converted to easy transition baskets to pull away.
What they’re saying
“When Amaya got her fourth foul, we knew we needed to take advantage of that and find ways to score the ball while she was sitting. We went to our diamond press, and we forced a couple of turnovers which we converted into layups and that helped put us back in the lead. We didn’t know what we would be coming into this season after losing four of out top players last season. Some of the girls that were role players last year are now key players for us. La’Niya is the only starter returning from last season and this was encouraging to get this result tonight.”—Coach Aaron Grier of East Forsyth
“Our team really did stem the tide and did some really good things. That was really good to see them rise to some places they hadn’t been yet and not depend on Amaya as much. We’re young. We have two seniors. East is a phenomenal team. La’Niya is probably one of the best players we’ll see all year. Very proud of our girls and the growth we’ve shown so far. I really love our determination.”
Notable
Simes was named the Most Valuable Player in the bracket. Novia Belcher and Tovia Rooks joined her on the all-tournament team, as well as Glenn and Emma Pendleton from Reagan.
Reagan ;7 ;13 ;10 ;16 ;— ;46
East Forsyth ;12 ;8 ;12 ;23 ;— ;55
Reagan (2-1): Amaya Glenn 14, Charlotte Craver 15, Emma Pendleton 17
East Forsyth (3-0): La’Niya Simes 28, Natalie Axtell 14, Hairston 8, Belcher 3, Rooks 2
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Sports Medicine Bracket
Why East Wilkes won
The Cardinals started strong by scoring the first 15 points of the game while holding the Mustangs scoreless until the 5:47 mark of the second quarter.
East Wilkes had a good flow going from outside to inside with Briley Church and Kierstin Johnson combining for 16 of the team’s 27 points in the first half. The Cardinals weathered a late Parkland surge after falling behind 28-27 with 5:40 left in the third quarter but allowed just 11 points the rest of the game.
Lilly Adams, who was fighting foul trouble most of the game, also gave the Cardinals a boost by scoring nine straight points to start the fourth quarter that helped extend the lead and put the game out of reach.
Why Parkland lost
Being shutout in the first quarter while committing nine turnovers isn’t a formula for success. But when the streaky Mustangs got going behind Justace Williams, who scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second quarter, things got interesting. The Mustangs trailed 27-23 at halftime after being down 15-0 early in the second quarter and took the lead in the third, only to see it slip away.
Notable
Williams was named the bracket’s Most Valuable Player and was joined by teammate Amera Alexander. Payton Spicer, Briley Church and Kierstin Johnson from East Wilkes were also named to the all-tournament team.
What they’re saying
“”It’s always a confidence booster to win games like this and to just compete the way we did for three days. We got better the last three days and that’s a testament to their hard work. They played hard and their energy and effort—they gave everything they could. I’ll take that.”—Coach Matthew Campbell of East Wilkes
“Hats of to East Wilkes. They are well-structured and well-disciplined team that plays good defense. And their big girl works well in the post and their guards know how to feed the post. And I thought our nerves got the best of us early on and we spent so much energy on our comeback that we might have run out of gas at the end. We showed a lot of heart tonight and we’re so young. They didn’t give up and that’s the most important thing for me. I can’t be any prouder. We grew up a lot in three days.”—Coach Ken Leak of Parkland
Parkland ;0 ;23 ;10 ;6 ;— ;39
East Wilkes 11 ;16 ;10 ;16 ;— ;53
Parkland (2-1): Justace Williams 21, Amera Alexander 14, Ketarah Kindle 3, Keymoni Newsome 1