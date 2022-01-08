East Forsyth girls basketball team handles Reynolds

Notable

• The Eagles have a short turnaround before their next game Saturday against top-ranked and unbeaten Charlotte Catholic at 1 p.m. at High Point Andrews. The players will meet at the East Gym at 10 a.m. for a shootaround.

• The boys game was postponed because of Covid-19 problems within the Reynolds program. The game has been rescheduled for Jan 19 at East Forsyth.

• Neither team got into the one-and-one during the first half as fouls were at a minimum. The two teams were whistled for 10 total fouls in the first two quarters, five on each team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• The fourth quarter, which saw both teams score 8 points each, was strictly a formality. After three quarters East held a 41-22 lead.

What they're saying

• "We were able to make stops and took advantage of turnovers. At halftime I told the team they needed to step up. We have to come out with a little more firepower and play better defense, rebound, box out. We wanted to improve on those things in the second half and it worked to our advantage." – East Forsyth coach Aaron Grier.