East Forsyth girls hold off Reynolds for conference title

CLEMMONS — East Forsyth withstood a furious Reynolds comeback to win the Central Piedmont 4-A girls’ tournament championship 55-39 Friday at West Forsyth’s Simpson Gymnasium.
Why the Eagles won
Junior La’Niya Simes poured in 24 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half to seal the victory. The Eagles came into the game an offensive rebounding machine, and that proved to be the case again as Simes and Co. seemed to be near every missed shot and loose ball.
Why the Titans lost
The talented Demons got 16 points from Elliott Jessup, all in the second half, to mount a furious comeback before succumbing to East Forsyth’s length on defense. Simes and teammate Tovia Rooks were tremendous defensive weapons, with active hands able to cause multiple turnovers.
Stars
Simes’ trademark tenacity with and without the ball in her hands was on full display Friday, drawing enough attention to leave Rooks and Trinity Hairston open and able to contribute offensively.
Jessup’s offensive performance was equaled by her defensive effort, especially in the second half. Abby Rice managed 10 points in spite of being targeted by the Eagles on the defensive end.
Notables
Reynolds forward Ranyiah Hocutt spent considerable time on the bench, saddled with foul trouble.
Reynolds got great defense from guard Destiny Thompson, but it wasn’t the best night offensively, largely because of East’s defense.
Simes hit eight straight free throws in the final quarter, her only points in the fourth. The free throws were clutch for an East squad who weathered a fierce comeback.
The East Forsyth coaches were resplendent in red shoes Friday, and Coach Aaron Grier said after the game that it was no secret he had the best-dressed staff in the county.
Up next
Reynolds: at state tournament, TBD
East Forsyth: at state tournament,TBD
Scoring Summary
RJR 4 3 11 21 — 39
EF 16 6 17 16 — 55
Reynolds: Jessup 16, Rice 10, Thompson 6, Davis 3, Kuhner 2, Hocutt 2
East Forsyth: Simes 24, Rooks 14, Hairston 7, Axtell 6, McKeever 2, Summers 2