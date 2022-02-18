East Forsyth girls hold off Reynolds for conference title

CLEMMONS — East Forsyth withstood a furious Reynolds comeback to win the Central Piedmont 4-A girls’ tournament championship 55-39 Friday at West Forsyth’s Simpson Gymnasium.

Why the Eagles won

Junior La’Niya Simes poured in 24 points, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half to seal the victory. The Eagles came into the game an offensive rebounding machine, and that proved to be the case again as Simes and Co. seemed to be near every missed shot and loose ball.

Why the Titans lost

The talented Demons got 16 points from Elliott Jessup, all in the second half, to mount a furious comeback before succumbing to East Forsyth’s length on defense. Simes and teammate Tovia Rooks were tremendous defensive weapons, with active hands able to cause multiple turnovers.

Stars

Simes’ trademark tenacity with and without the ball in her hands was on full display Friday, drawing enough attention to leave Rooks and Trinity Hairston open and able to contribute offensively.