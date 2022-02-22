East Forsyth girls race past Northwest Guilford

KERNERSVILLE — It was a familiar pattern for the East Forsyth girls basketball team — run and press, press and run.
The high-flying Eagles turned turnovers into baskets early and often and held off pesky Northwest Guilford 57-46 in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs Tuesday night.
East Forsyth will be home to Alexander Central in a second-round game on Thursday night.
Why the Eagles won
East Forsyth sped up the game from the very beginning, pressuring the Vikings into numerous ball-handling errors.
After Northwest Guilford had pulled within 40-33 late in the third quarter, the Eagles answered with four consecutive 3-pointers — two each by Tovia Rooks and Trinity Hairston.
Why the Vikings lost
Northwest Guilford struggled mightily in the second quarter, finishing the period with four points, a layup and two foul shots by Maslyn Mosbacher to fall behind 33-19 at halftime after leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Stars
East's La'Niya Simes finished with 20 points, 16 of them in the first half. Rooks added 14 for the Eagles and Trinity Hairston had 11.
Mosbacher led all scorers with 22 points and Madison Young added to 12 for the Vikings.
Notables
- The first quarter was all Simes and Natalie Axtell for East Forsyth. Simes scored eight points and Axtell had six on two 3-pointers, including the first basket of the game.
- Northwest seemed on the verge of being blown out early in the fourth quarter after falling behind 52-33 after East's 3-point barrage. However, the Vikings finished on a 13-5 run, pulling to within 52-46 at one point.
- East was finally able to put the game away at the foul line, making 3-of-5 in the final 1:24, including two by Simes with 24 seconds remaining.
- It was a game of run for both teams. After East took an early 14-7 lead, Northwest finished the first quarter with an 8-0 spurt. After the Vikings scored the first basket of the second quarter, the Eagles finished the period on a 19-2 run.
What they said
"The stretches where we were not playing well, we were taking a lot of shots that we should not have taken," said La'Niya Simes of East. "We rushed some shots. We need to get open layups. And we couldn't knock down free throws and they made most of their foul shots. And we had too many fouls. But there were times were we really looked good. We pressed and rotated well. We're very athletic and got a lot of steals. And we found a way to score off of their turnovers."
,"My starters came out very intense and set the tone, " said Aaron Grier, coach of the Eagles. "When you are pressing fullcourt, you use up a lot of energy. And we got in some early foul trouble. And we took a lot of bad shots. I told my players during the timeouts that we had to clean up and play to your strength. There were times when Niya (Simes) settles for the 3-point shot instead of driving to the basket. That's not her game. Her game is getting to the rim and finishing."
"It's really encouraging to see the kind of resilience this team had tonight after we got down," said Coach Haley Hackett of Northwest. "I am really proud of this team. It was tough, it was a very tough game but they fought to the end.
Hackett acknowledged that there were times when her team did not handle East's pressure very well.
"That's been a problem area for us this season," she said. "We focused on it and worked on it in preparing for this game. But sometimes those situations are where youth and inexperience show itself. Unfortunately some of those turnovers led to points and got us in a hole."
Up next
East Forsyth: Alexander Central, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Summary
NW Guilford;15;4;14;13;—;46