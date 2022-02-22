East Forsyth girls race past Northwest Guilford

,"My starters came out very intense and set the tone, " said Aaron Grier, coach of the Eagles. "When you are pressing fullcourt, you use up a lot of energy. And we got in some early foul trouble. And we took a lot of bad shots. I told my players during the timeouts that we had to clean up and play to your strength. There were times when Niya (Simes) settles for the 3-point shot instead of driving to the basket. That's not her game. Her game is getting to the rim and finishing."

"It's really encouraging to see the kind of resilience this team had tonight after we got down," said Coach Haley Hackett of Northwest. "I am really proud of this team. It was tough, it was a very tough game but they fought to the end.

Hackett acknowledged that there were times when her team did not handle East's pressure very well.

"That's been a problem area for us this season," she said. "We focused on it and worked on it in preparing for this game. But sometimes those situations are where youth and inexperience show itself. Unfortunately some of those turnovers led to points and got us in a hole."

Up next

East Forsyth: Alexander Central, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Summary