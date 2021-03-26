East Forsyth grounds up Reagan 42-12 in key Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth’s running game was outstanding as it grounded out a 42-12 win over visiting Reagan on Friday night in a key Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game.
The Eagles, the two-time defending champions, scored on their first three possessions of the game and were never threatened as they rolled up more than 300 rushing yards in the game.
Stars
Reagan
QB Kam Hill: 12 of 25 passing for 112 yards and one TD; 5 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown.
RB Tsion Saunders: 12 carries for 52 yards
East Forsyth
RB Jemon Smith: 19 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
LB Xavier Bell: Interception in the first half.
WR Da’Mon Stokes: Four catches for 45 yards and one touchdown catch.
QB Jaylen Raynor: 6 carries for 42 yards and 6 of 11 passing for 53 yards and two touchdown passes.
K Andrew Conrad: Most of his kickoffs reached the end zone as Reagan had to start from its own 20 most of the game. He also was also a perfect 6 for 6 on point-after attempts.
Three Observations
- Reagan lost a lot of its firepower on the first play of the game when running back Bryson Canty went down with an injured left ankle. Canty, who rushed for a school record 347 yards on 23 carries with five touchdowns against Davie County, spent the rest of the game on the sideline after his one carry. He had a large ice bag wrapped around his left ankle for most of the first half. As the Raiders went back to the sideline after halftime, Canty was limping noticeably.
- The East Forsyth defense had a goal-line stand to end the first half to keep its momentum. The Raiders had a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line with 45 seconds left, but had no timeouts left. On the final play of the half, running back Tsion Saunders was stopped on the 1-yard line as linebacker Keegan Mennan and others made the key play. That gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead at halftime.
- Before COVID-19 wiped out the fall season East Forsyth was poised to try to win a third straight state championship. However, several key players enrolled early in college this spring leaving the Eagles younger than in past years. The Eagles are growing up fast during the most important time, the middle of the shortened conference season.
What they’re saying
“(Canty) went out on the first play with a high ankle sprain and that hurt us because it deflated us,” Coach Josh McGee of the Raiders said. “We had to bring in our JV running back in Tasion Saunders and I’m proud of the way he responded. East is a good team, so I’m just disappointed in how we responded to that adversity.”
“We had little bumps and bruises in the week but we fought through it and got the win,” running back Jamon Smith of the Eagles said. “The holes were wide open today and the line was awe-some.”
Offensive lineman Kahner Hartley of the Eagles: “The key was once we got going we just kept pushing and our offensive line just kept working. The coaches helped us out with the game plan and we just tried to follow it and so it was a good night.”
Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth: “We still have a long way to go but tonight we played unbelievable. Our O-line has come together and our defense has been playing pretty decent to be honest. But our running backs are getting it and we are a young team but the success and the training that they had they are starting to see the results and that’s huge.”
Records
Reagan (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-3)
East Forsyth (2-0, 2-2)
Next up
Reagan (at West Forsyth)
East Forsyth (at Davie County)
Summary
East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12
Reagan;0;0;6;6;—;12
East Forsyth;14;7;14;14;—;42
EF – Jamon Smith 39 run (Andrew Conrad kick)
EF – Jaylen Raynor 11 pass to Da’Mon Stokes (Conrad kick)
EF – Li’jaye Fisher 8 run (Conrad kick)
R – Kam Hill 13 pass to Chris Joines Jr. (kick blocked)
EF – Raynor 3 run (Conrad kick)
EF – Raynor 15 pass to Stokes (Conrad kick)
EF – Smith 7 run (Conrad kick)
R – Hill 52 run (run failed)
