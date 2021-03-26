East Forsyth grounds up Reagan 42-12 in key Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game

“We had little bumps and bruises in the week but we fought through it and got the win,” running back Jamon Smith of the Eagles said. “The holes were wide open today and the line was awe-some.”

Offensive lineman Kahner Hartley of the Eagles: “The key was once we got going we just kept pushing and our offensive line just kept working. The coaches helped us out with the game plan and we just tried to follow it and so it was a good night.”

Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth: “We still have a long way to go but tonight we played unbelievable. Our O-line has come together and our defense has been playing pretty decent to be honest. But our running backs are getting it and we are a young team but the success and the training that they had they are starting to see the results and that’s huge.”

Records

Reagan (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-3)

East Forsyth (2-0, 2-2)

Next up

Reagan (at West Forsyth)

East Forsyth (at Davie County)

Summary

East Forsyth 42, Reagan 12