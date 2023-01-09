East Forsyth High School to add eight to its 2023 Hall of Fame class later this month

East Forsyth has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class.

The eight former athletes or coaches in this year’s class will be honored at a dinner and ceremony on Jan. 28 at Jack Musten Gym on the campus of East Forsyth.

Here are the eighth who will be recognized later this month:

Christian Beal-Smith

A football standout who graduated in 2016 was an All-conference, All-city/county, and All Northwest selection in 2014, 2015, and 2016. He was the conference player of the year in his final two seasons. He is the career leader in rushing at East Forsyth (5,107 yards), carries (654), touchdowns (72) and all purpose yards (8,053). He played football at Wake Forest and graduated with a degree in communications before playing transfer-ring to South Carolina. Last week he declared for the NFL draft.

Gail Sykes Clayton

She started her coaching career at East Forsyth in 1995 and coached both winter and spring track teams from 1995 through 2000. She was the men’s golf coach from 2004 to 2011. In 2005, she coached the first women’s golf team at East Forsyth that included four players. Her men’s team won the Metro 4-A Conference championship in 2007 and qualified for the regional and state championships. In 1968, she won the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Golf Championship while playing at East Carolina, where she was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2004. She passed away in 2017 and was not only a popular coach, but a teacher who was an advocate for at risk and challenged kids that needed an extra push in helping them toward gradua-tion.

Margaret Clayton

She played volleyball and competed in track at East Forsyth. She is 1997 graduate who was named to the all-conference team her senior year in volleyball. She was an indoor and outdoor track all-conference selection her sophomore, junior and senior year. Ad-ditionally, she was all city/county in 1996 and 1997. She received a track scholarship to East Carolina where she was all-conference the hammer throw and the shot put during her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

David Collins

He graduated from East Forsyth in 2009. Collins was the starting left tackle for three years from 2006 through 2008 and was part of the 2008 conference championship team. He was selected to the all-conference and all-city/county teams his junior and senior years. He played football at North Carolina where he was three year letterman. He graduated degrees in Political Science and Peace War Defense.

Tommy Doble

He graduated from East Forsyth in 1964 and lettered in football and wrestling his junior and senior year. He was selected to the all-conference team in football 1962 and 1963. Doble received the Best Blocker Award his senior year. He had a 28-1 record in wrestling during two years. He is a retired photographer for the Central Intelligence Agency and presently resides in Tennessee.

Monty Gray

He graduated from East Forsyth in 1992 where he was a three-year starter before playing on a scholarship at Winston-Salem State. He was selected to the region’s All-Northwest North Carolina team in 1991 and 1992 and was honorable mention All-State his senior year with a 16.5 scoring average per game. He went to play for the legendary Big House Gaines at WSSU and wound up playing on Gaines’ last team in the 1992-93 season. He is the head coach for the boys team at East Forsyth where he’s also a teacher.

Chad Lorentz

He coached men’s soccer from 1996 through 2009 and compiled a 177-60-23 record with four conference championships. He also coached the women’s program from 1999 through 2018 with a record 279-131-29 with eight conference championships. He was selected conference coach of the year nine times and regional coach of the year seven times. He has been at East Forsyth as a social studies teacher and coach for 27 years. He been married to his wife, Molly, for 25 years and they have three children, Ashlyn, Katy, and Tate.

Sydney White

She is a 2012 graduate who lettered in soccer along with indoor and outdoor track. She was selected to the all-conference and all city/county teams for indoor and outdoor track in 2010, 2011, and 2012. She was a four-time state champion in the pole vault and is holds the NCHSAA state record holder for indoor pole vault at 13’1” and the outdoor record at 13’3’’. She continued her career in track at Wake Forest University and was All-Academic six times and was first-team All-ACC four times. She is a medical sales professional for one the leading medical device companies in the world.