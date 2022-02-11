East Forsyth locks up regular-season title

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth clinched a regular-season championship and, more importantly, the top seed in next week’s Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament. The championship is the Eagles’ first since 2014 and the first for Monty Gray as a coach at his alma mater.
Why the Eagles won
Senior Tim Davis scored all 13 of his points in the second half, refusing to let West Forsyth stretch a lead it held for most of the game. East Forsyth took its first lead since 19-17 with 3:47 to play in the fourth quarter, only to find itself down by three with nearly a minute to play. The Eagles then turned West over twice to regain the lead at 54-53, and a Matt Joines free throw capped the win with just over a second to play.
Why the Titans lost
West Forsyth was unable to contain Eagles’ junior Will Gray in the second half, despite playing good defense for most of the game. Gray scored 17 in the second half, four in the final minute to push East Forsyth ahead. The Eagles were down 40-31 with just under 2:30 to play in the third quarter, but senior Tim Davis ripped off seven quick points to help whittle the lead to three entering the fourth.
Stars
Gray led the Eagles with 23 total points while Davis added 13. Aside from a basket by Braxton Stuart and a Joines free throw, they were the only East Forsyth scorers in the second half.
A.J. Baskerville paced the Titans with 17 points, including 3 three pointers. Bralen Morris and Jordis Broadnax added 12 apiece for West Forsyth.
Notables
East Forsyth forced nine Titan turnovers in the second half, the most important being the final two in the waning moments of the game.
Davis is coach Monty Gray’s lone senior, which means the Eagles have a strong roster already set for next year.
Gray went 6-of-7 from the free throw line, which proved to be vital in the fourth quarter, when he was 5-for-6 from the line.
What they said
“It was crazy. We had to fight,” Will Gray said. “We got down early, we were down for most of the game, but we never stopped working. We had to believe in ourselves.”
“Right now we’re playing for something way bigger (than his senior night),” Tim Davis said. We hadn’t put a banner on the wall since 2014, and we were trying to change that.”
“Me, knowing I’m I senior, if they see me fighting and going hard- they’re going to do the same thing,” Davis said about how he tried to pick his teammates up when East was down.
Up next
East: Reynolds, Saturday, 4:00
Glenn: at Conference Tournament, Monday TBD
Summary
W. Forsyth; 13 ;14 ;15 ;11; —;53
E. Forsyth ;17 ;5 ;17 ;16 ;—;55
East (18-4, 11-2): Will Gray 23, Tim Davis 13, Braxton Stuart 7, Jaylen Raynor 5, Matt Joines 4, Ben Miller 2, Corion Marshall 1
West (7-16, 3-11): AJ Baskerville 17, Bralen Morris 12, Jordis Broadnax 12, Cameron White 6, Josh Lindsay 4, Micah Hudnall 2