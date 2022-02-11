East Forsyth locks up regular-season title

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth clinched a regular-season championship and, more importantly, the top seed in next week’s Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament. The championship is the Eagles’ first since 2014 and the first for Monty Gray as a coach at his alma mater.

Why the Eagles won

Senior Tim Davis scored all 13 of his points in the second half, refusing to let West Forsyth stretch a lead it held for most of the game. East Forsyth took its first lead since 19-17 with 3:47 to play in the fourth quarter, only to find itself down by three with nearly a minute to play. The Eagles then turned West over twice to regain the lead at 54-53, and a Matt Joines free throw capped the win with just over a second to play.

Why the Titans lost

West Forsyth was unable to contain Eagles’ junior Will Gray in the second half, despite playing good defense for most of the game. Gray scored 17 in the second half, four in the final minute to push East Forsyth ahead. The Eagles were down 40-31 with just under 2:30 to play in the third quarter, but senior Tim Davis ripped off seven quick points to help whittle the lead to three entering the fourth.

Stars