East Forsyth needs three OTs to get past Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — In a game that seemed as if it might never end, Jaylen Raynor scored from 3 yards out on third-and-goal in the third overtime to lift East Forsyth to a 44-38 win over visiting Glenn in a Central Piedmont 4-A game.

The Eagles survived a 31-yard field-goal attempt in the second overtime by Glenn’s Elisabeth Dykes that would have won the game. But it hit the crossbar squarely and bounced harmlessly away.

Glenn didn’t score in the third overtime, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on an East Forsyth interception in the end zone set the Eagles up at the Bobcats’ 5. Raynor scored on third down to keep alive the Eagles’ hopes for a conference title.

Why the Eagles won

East Forsyth returned two interceptions for a touchdown, which made up for Glenn’s huge advantage in yardage in regulation and kept them in the game, even putting them in position to win in regulation until Glenn scored with 22 seconds left.

Why the Bobcats lost

The Bobcats’ defense stood out, and their special teams scored a touchdown, but Glenn’s offense was hampered by penalties and dropped passes

Stars

Glenn