East Forsyth needs three OTs to get past Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — In a game that seemed as if it might never end, Jaylen Raynor scored from 3 yards out on third-and-goal in the third overtime to lift East Forsyth to a 44-38 win over visiting Glenn in a Central Piedmont 4-A game.
The Eagles survived a 31-yard field-goal attempt in the second overtime by Glenn’s Elisabeth Dykes that would have won the game. But it hit the crossbar squarely and bounced harmlessly away.
Glenn didn’t score in the third overtime, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on an East Forsyth interception in the end zone set the Eagles up at the Bobcats’ 5. Raynor scored on third down to keep alive the Eagles’ hopes for a conference title.
Why the Eagles won
East Forsyth returned two interceptions for a touchdown, which made up for Glenn’s huge advantage in yardage in regulation and kept them in the game, even putting them in position to win in regulation until Glenn scored with 22 seconds left.
Why the Bobcats lost
The Bobcats’ defense stood out, and their special teams scored a touchdown, but Glenn’s offense was hampered by penalties and dropped passes
Stars
Glenn
QB Camden Coleman completed 17 of 28 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in regulation.
WR Anthony Davis caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
DB AJ Coverdale returned a blocked field goal 64 yards for a touchdown.
East Forsyth
WR Que’sean Brown caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
QB Jaylen Raynor passed for yards, but he ran 20 times for 200 yards and a touchdown in regulation, plus the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
DBs Nasir Graham and Will Montgomery returned interceptions for touchdowns.
The big plays
East Forsyth had only 34 yards and two first downs in the first half but led at one time after a bad snap on a Glenn punt gave the Eagles a safety late in the first quarter.
Camden Coleman had two huge completion’s in Glenn’s second-quarter touchdown drive, hitting Gerald Hardy for 21 yards and Anthony Davis for 17, but no play was bigger than his own 3-yard run on fourth-and-one at the Bobcats’ 35 that really got the 14-play, 74-yard drive going.
Glenn’s Kedrick Green blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by East’s Austin Conrad, and the ball bounced directly to A.J. Coverdale, who returned it 64 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
East responded with a freak interception and return for a touchdown. Coleman hit receiver William Slater with a perfect pass, but the ball bounced off Slater, directly to defensive back Nasir Graham, who had clear sailing to the end zone.
East Forsyth took the lead early in the fourth quarter when Jaylen Raynor lofted a perfect pass to wide receiver Que’sean Brown, who leapt and caught the ball between two defenders and tumbled into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.
The Eagles’ second interception return for a touchdown was by Will Montgomery, who cut in front of a Glenn receiver and picked off a Coleman pass, returning it 45 yards for a touchdown.
Glenn cut its deficit to a single point on two big plays midway through the fourth quarter by Coleman, a 46-yard run when his receivers were covered, then a 34-yard touchdown strike to Levine Smith.
Raynor broke a 51-yard touchdown run with 3:22 left in regulation
Coleman hit Anthony Davis with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds to play, then hit Davis for a 2-point conversion to force overtime.
They said it
"It was definitely the most stressful game I've participated in, and we've been to two state-championship games. There was so much adversity that our kids fought through.
"The first interception turned the game around. They had scored and stopped us,and to get that play, you could feel the momentum switch around." — Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth
Records
Glenn: 6-2 (5-1 CPC4A)
East Forsyth: 7-1 (4-1 CPC4A)
Up next
Glenn: Davie, Friday, Oct. 29
East Forsyth: At West Forsyth, Oct. 29
Scoring Summary
Glenn ;0 ;6 ;8 ;16 ;8 ;0 ;0 ;— ;38
East Forsyth ;2 ;0 ;7 ;21 ;8 ;0 ;6 ;— ;44
EF — Safety, punter tackled in end zone, 51.9 first
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 1 run (kick failed), 4:10 second
G — A.J. Coverdale, 64 return of blocked field goal (Chaney Fitzgerald run), 4:54, third
EF — Nasir Graham 14 interception return (Andrew Conrad kick), 2:34 third
EF — Que’sean Brown 37 pass from Jaylen Raynor (Andrew Conrad kick), 9:46 fourth
EF — WIll Montgomery 45 yard interception return (Andrew Conrad kick), 6:52 fourth
G — Levin Smith 34 pass from Camden Coleman (Chaney Fitzgerald run), 6:31 fourth
EF — Jaylen Raynor 51 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 3:22 fourth
G — Anthony Davis 22 pass from Camden Coleman (Davis pass from Coleman), :22 fourth
G — Chaney Fitzgerald 2 run (Chaney Fitzgerald run), OT
EF — Que’sean Brown 15 pass from Jaylen Raynor (Quan Porter run), OT
EF — Jaylen Raynor 3 run, 3 OT