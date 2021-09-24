East Forsyth routs Davie County

MOCKSVILLE — East Forsyth was a rude guest last night, its dominant offense producing 667 yards in an 59-21 rout of host Davie County in a Central Piedmont 4-A game.
The Eagles’ defense gave up an early touchdown, then the offense scored on three consecutive possessions and never looked back as they rebounded from last Friday’s home loss to Reagan.
Davie’s loss ended a four-game winning streak.
Why the Eagles won
Run or pass, East’s offense operated at a ridiculously high level, The Eagles had more than 350 yards of offense and 18 first downs at halftime, almost equally divided between running and passing. And the Eagles’ defense largely contained Davie’s high-powered offense.
Why the War Eagles lost
The War Eagles never came close to stopping, or even slowing down, East’s offense, and they couldn’t come up with big plays on big downs. Twice failing to convert on fourth-down situations, the War Eagles watched the Eagles responded with touchdown drives both times.
Stars
East Forsyth
QB Jaylen Raynor completed 13 of 21 passes for 215 yards and added 60 yards rushing on 12 carries.
RB/WR Que’sean Brown caught six passes for 70 yards, and he ran for two touchdowns.
RB Traylon Ingram carried six times for 103 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run
Davie
QB Alex Summers completed 25 of 40 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
WR Zaharee Maddox caught 12 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
RB Tate Carney carried 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown
The big plays
- Carney broke a 78-yard touchdown run on Davie’s second play from scrimmage. It was his 68th career touchdown, breaking a school record.
- The Eagles jammed up the line of scrimmage and held Carney to a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Davie 36 with East leading 14-7 late in the first quarter. The Eagles took the ball over and marched 65 yards on seven plays, scoring to take a two-touchdown lead.
- Zaharee Maddox laid out and made a tremendous one-handed catch for a 24-yard gain on fourth-and-2 that set the War Eagles up at the East 12. They scored two plays later to cut their deficit to 21-14, but East’s Jemon Smith responded with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
- Davie got back in the game in the second half thanks to a heads-up play by defensive lineman Mason Shermer. On a swing pass from Jaylen Rayner that was actually a lateral, when East’s Quan Porter dropped the ball, Shermer quickly picked it up and returned it 10 yards, and the War Eagles marched in for a touchdown.
Things we learned
- East Forsyth’s offense, missing in action in a loss to Reagan a week ago, returned with a vengeance last night. The Eagles’ offensive line chewed up Davie’s defensive front, with runners often getting into the secondary almost untouched on the way to more than xx yards rushing, and Davie didn’t record a sack.
- Davie’s offensive line had trouble in pass protection in the first half, with East Forsyth recording three sacks for 22 yards in losses before halftime and putting plenty more pressure on the quarterback. In the second half, Davie went to a quick passing game to counter the rush with some success.
What they said
“That’s a team that usually puts up 50 points, and we flipped it. We changed our practices, played with more emotion. Some times you learn a lot more from losing than winning. Our defensive coaches did a great job. We knew we couldn’t let their quarterback sit back in the pocket and pick us apart. We wanted to get the ball out of his hand as quickly as we could.” — Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach
“I told our guys, at the end of the day, football comes down to two things: blocking and tackling. We weren’t good at either, and they were super.” — Tim Devericks, Davie coach
Records
East Forsyth 4-1.
Davie 4-1.
Up next
East Forsyth: Mount Tabor, Friday, Oct. 1
Davie: At Reagan, Friday, Oct. 1
Scoring Summary
East Forsyth ;21 ;17 ;14 ;7 ;— ;0
Davie ;7 ;7 ;7 ;0 ;— ;21
Davie — Tate Carney 78 run (Palmer Williams kick), 11:28 first
East — Que’sean Brown 14 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 7:26 first
East — Que’sean Brown 3 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 3:27 first
East — Li’Jaye Fisher 6 run (Andrew Conrad kick), :03 first
Davie — Zaharee Maddox 12 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer Williams kick), 7:56 second
East — Jemon Smith 88 kickoff return (Andrew Conrad kick), 7:44 second
East — Quan Porter 3 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 4:22 second
East — Andrew Conrad 38 FG, :50 second
Davie — Zymere Hudson 16 pass from Alex Summers (Palmer WIlliams kick), 8:35 third
East — Traylon Ingram 69 run (Andrew Conrad kick), 7:52 third