East Forsyth's 'specialists' dominate

“All I saw was green grass,” said Brown, a junior. “One guy tried to touch me, but he didn’t. It was good blocking by my teammates. We had (the return) set up for the middle, and I hit the hole fast. When I saw the hole, I knew it was over. Nobody should ever catch me from behind.”

The Eagles tacked on their second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter after Glenn’s defense had shut East’s offense down on three plays, including an 11-yard sack of quarterback Jaylen Raynor on fourth down.

Andrew Conrad’s punt sailed down to the Glenn 40, where it was muffed by Glenn return man Levine Smith. East’s Rashad Payne recovered at the 38, and six plays later Raynor punched it over the goal line with 6:26 to play. Conrad’s second PAT made the score 14-0.

Glenn got only one first down the rest of the way and never threatened against an East defense that limited the Bobcats to 158 yards of total offense.

The Bobcats threatened twice, once in each half. After Brown’s kickoff return, Glenn got a 57-yard kick return from A.J. Coverdale, and the Bobcats drove to the East 1, but they lost 3 yards on four downs and turned the ball over.