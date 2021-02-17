East girls top West, grab CP4A title

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth’s girls wore down West Forsyth in the fourth quarter, and senior guard Jadyn Hoover scored 12 of her 16 points down the stretch as the Eagles beat the Titans 51-43 at Glenn last night to win the Central Piedmont 4A conference title.
Hoover scored 10 straight points for the Eagles, including the tying and go-ahead baskets early in the fourth quarter as East raised its record to 12-1 and will take the conference’s No. 1 seed into next week’s state playoffs. West Forsyth, which split two regular-season games with the Eagles, fell to 10-3.
With East trailing 39-36 with six minutes to play, Hoover hit a 3-pointer from above the key to tie the game, then made a steal at midcourt and a layup for a 41-39 lead with 5:43 to play. When the Titans turned the ball over on their next possession, East pulled the ball out and forced West to abandon its zone defense, and a parade to the free-throw line began. The Eagles hit 9 of 13 free throws down the stretch to keep the Titans at bay.
Stars
East Forsyth: Jadyn Hoover, 16 points, 7-of-11 free throws, all in the fourth quarter.
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, 20 points; Alana Gary, 12 points.
Notable
East Forsyth did not commit a turnover, and the Eagles forced West Forsyth into 15, including six in the first quarter when East pulled out to a 17-11 lead.
The Eagles hit 17 of 21 shots from the free-throw line and pulled away in the final quarter — scoring the game’s last six points, despite scoring only one basket in the final 5 minutes.
East’s largest lead in the first half was eight points, 19-11, after scoring on the opening possession of the second quarter. But the Titans scored three unanswered baskets and took its first lead, 22-21, on Alana Gary’s 3-point play with 2:33 left in the quarter.
West held the upper hand through most of the third quarter and had a chance to really put the Eagles deep in a hole, leading 28-23 with three minutes left in the quarter and in possession of the ball. But the Titans missed a jump shot and a follow shot, East rebounded, and East’s Destiny Long dropped in a 3-pointer at the other end to cut West’s lead to 28-26.
They said it
“One of the things we’ve faced is trying to get our opponents to play our style of basketball. We’ve experienced a lot of zone (defense) lately. We wanted to make ‘em play us man-to-man; that’s our style. When we finally got the lead, we were able to get to the free-throw line. Jadyn was really executing. It’s tough to get the ball away from here, and she got to the free-throw line.” — Aaron Grier, East Forsyth coach
“Turnovers always hurt. If you’re going to be a good basketball team, you've got to keep the turnovers down. Sometimes we get in a hurry and make some mistakes, and that hurt us the most in the end.” -- Johnny Hill, East Forsyth coach
“I wanted them to have to play man-to-man; that’s my favorite. We’ve got a couple of scorers most of the time, but I just had a hot hand today.” — Jadyn Hoover, East Forsyth guard.
West Forsyth 11 11 13 8 — 43
East Forsyth 17 4 12 18 — 51
West Forsyth: Alana Gary 12, Hunter 3, Stillito, Shakira Baskerville 20, Johnson 8.
East Forsyth: Jadyn Hoover 16, Galloway 9, N’diaye 7, Simes 8, Long 8.
Records: West Forsyth 10-3, East Forsyth 12-1.