East girls top West, grab CP4A title

The Eagles hit 17 of 21 shots from the free-throw line and pulled away in the final quarter — scoring the game’s last six points, despite scoring only one basket in the final 5 minutes.

East’s largest lead in the first half was eight points, 19-11, after scoring on the opening possession of the second quarter. But the Titans scored three unanswered baskets and took its first lead, 22-21, on Alana Gary’s 3-point play with 2:33 left in the quarter.

West held the upper hand through most of the third quarter and had a chance to really put the Eagles deep in a hole, leading 28-23 with three minutes left in the quarter and in possession of the ball. But the Titans missed a jump shot and a follow shot, East rebounded, and East’s Destiny Long dropped in a 3-pointer at the other end to cut West’s lead to 28-26.

They said it

“One of the things we’ve faced is trying to get our opponents to play our style of basketball. We’ve experienced a lot of zone (defense) lately. We wanted to make ‘em play us man-to-man; that’s our style. When we finally got the lead, we were able to get to the free-throw line. Jadyn was really executing. It’s tough to get the ball away from here, and she got to the free-throw line.” — Aaron Grier, East Forsyth coach