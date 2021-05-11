East Surry loses playoff for NCHSAA Class 1-A boys golf title

East Surry's bid for a NCHSAA Class 1-A boys golf championship ended in a playoff Monday at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club course in Foxfire Village.

The Cardinals' four golfers finished the round tied with Community School of Davidson at 29-over-par 317. On the first playoff hole, the 365-yard, par-4 1st, East Surry shot 17 to Community School's 15.

The low scorer for the Cardinals was Bradley Davis, who tied for third with a 73 total, four shots behind champion Caleb Surratt of Monroe Union Academy. Other scorers for East Surry were: Chase Harris (T-7, 75), Anderson Badgett (T-22, 83) and Jace Goldbach (31, 86). Daniel Jones of Bishop McGuinness tied for fifth, with a round of 74.

In Class 4-A at Pinehurst No. 2, Reynolds finished second with a 319 total, 11 shots behind champion Southern Pines Pinecrest. The low scorer for the Demons was Robert Gefaell with a 3-over 75. Other scorers for Reynolds were: Fisher Kennedy and Bennett Fant (T-21, 81) and Owen Pearce (T-26, 82).

In Class 2-A at Pinehurst No. 6, Cayden Bryner of Oak Grove tied for fourth with a 3-over 75. Grizzlies teammate Trey Benson tied for 31st with a score of 85.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

