East Surry makes NFHS honor roll

East Surry has earned Level 1 status on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) School Honor Roll.
The newly instituted NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center. More than 90 percent of the coaches at East Surry completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching,” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses — “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at East Surry High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, said in a news release. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at East Surry High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
The high school in Mount Pilot will receive a large display banner for its gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90 percent of their coaches — excluding volunteers — complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90 percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services, said in the news release.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!