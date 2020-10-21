East Surry makes NFHS honor roll

East Surry has earned Level 1 status on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) School Honor Roll.

The newly instituted NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center. More than 90 percent of the coaches at East Surry completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching,” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses — “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”

“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at East Surry High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, said in a news release. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at East Surry High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”

The high school in Mount Pilot will receive a large display banner for its gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.