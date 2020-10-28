East Surry's Trent Lowman named state coach of the year

A perfect 2019 season just got better for Trent Lowman. The East Surry coach has been named National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year in football for NCHSAA schools in 2019-20 after guiding the Cardinals to a 15-0 season and the state Class 1-A championship.

East Surry outscored opponents 799-207 and wrapped up the title with a 56-28 victory over Tarboro at Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

Lowman was in his second year as the Cardinals' coach after moving from his alma mater, Catawba Bandys. In two seasons at East Surry, his record is 26-4.

Before moving to Pilot Mountain, Lowman spent five seasons at Bandys, going 23-35 after succeeding his father, Randy, as head coach.

