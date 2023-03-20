Eric Rader, the girls basketball coach at Ronald W. Reagan High School, announced his retirement Monday on the school's athletics Twitter account.

Rader, 50, suffered a heart attack in November, and in December eight-year assistant Keith Gunter took over as interim coach for the remainder of the season. The team finished 14-12, reaching the NCHSAA 4A first round and finishing second in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament.

In his Twitter statement, Rader said the decision to retire was "necessary" because of "recent personal and family health issues."

In an interview Monday with the Winston-Salem Journal, Rader said these issues included his heart attack as well as a severe spinal infection that his wife Angela contracted in October.

Rader said he will continue teaching world history and sociology at Reagan, and that he only made his decision after "careful prayer and evaluation."

“This sport is a beautiful sport, but more importantly, it has put me in contact with people and personalities that have just embellished my life so much,” Rader said. “I’m so grateful for the sport and the people it has brought into my life to this point. It’s so rewarding, and those relationship transcend the game.”

Several of Rader's Reagan players have gone on to have notable college careers, including Jas Adams, an All-Sun Belt selection at Coastal Carolina who now works in the Denver Nuggets organization, and Amaya Tucker, the first CIAA Women's Player of the Year from Winston-Salem State.

“Coach Rader meant a lot to not only the women’s basketball program at Reagan but to me,” Tucker told the Journal’s John Dell. “Not only was I one of his former students, but a former player of his. He paved a way for my high school career.

“Not only did he think I would be a better fit for DII basketball, he thought I would shine at WSSU. He was a big part of me coming to Winston— and I just can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for me. I am grateful to have played under him for three years and will always love him dearly.”

A self-described Mike Krzyzewski disciple, Rader said he attended the Duke coach’s clinics for about 20 years and learned as much about how to deal with players as he did with X’s and O’s. He said he focused on bringing players together, creating lasting friendships and doing team service projects like giving gifts and spending time with children at the Ronald McDonald House.

Rader amassed a record of 167-138 during two stints with the Lady Raiders, one from 2007-2013 and the other beginning in April 2015. He had a stretch of three 20-plus win seasons from 2015-2018 and recorded a 21-5 mark in 2021-22.

The deepest playoff run at Reagan came in 2018 when it lost its third round matchup to eventual back-to-back NCHSAA 4A state champion Northwest Guilford.

Rader also served as a football assistant at Reagan from 2011-17.

Prior to that, Rader had a wildly successful run coaching Thomasville High School from 1999-2007, posting a 202-25 record and winning four consecutive state championships from 2002-2005.

While at Thomasville, he coached NC A&T’s Tyronnica Alford, East Carolina’s Impris Manning and Wake Forest’s All-ACC Secily Ray.

“It has been a complete joy to work with such fine administrators, staff and students in my past 27 years of coaching basketball in the Triad area," Rader wrote in his Twitter statement.