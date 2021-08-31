'Every day is a better day' for West Forsyth's Adrian Snow after battle with COVID-19

After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, Adrian Snow will be back at West Forsyth High School on a part-time basis Wednesday. But he’s not quite ready to return to the sideline as the Titans’ head football coach.

Snow, 48, did spend a few minutes at school Monday, speaking with Principal Kevin Spainhour. “It was just cool to be back on campus for a little bit,” he said Tuesday.

After feeling ill Aug. 6 and thinking he had kidney stones, Snow was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, admitted to a hospital Aug. 14 and released Aug. 24 after a stay during which he was told twice "that there was the potential for me to die.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our community was amazing," he said of the support he received. "They were so good to our family, so supportive.”

Snow said the goal is to return to West Forsyth, where he has been the head football coach for 13 years, on Wednesday “and do some partial days to build myself back up and go from there.”

The Titans (2-0), ranked No. 2 in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 Poll, travel to Matthews on Friday night to take on Weddington (2-0). Snow won’t be coaching them in that key non-conference matchup, but he hopes to be back soon.

“Every day is a better day,” he said. “Literally, today I am stronger than I was yesterday. It’s been weird, because you can feel how your body’s been taxed and put through the ringer a little bit.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.