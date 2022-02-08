East Forsyth topples Glenn in key CPC game

KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth took one step closer to clinching the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship Tuesday night.
The Eagles used a dominating second half to knock off rival Glenn 56-46 and take over sole possession of first place in the league standings.
The victory earned East a split with its biggest rival and also spoiled Senior Night for the Bobcats.
Why the Eagles won
East hit its free throws down the stretch and avoided the kind of costly turnovers that plagued the Eagles in their 67-63 overtime loss to the Bobcats earlier this season.
Why the Bobcats lost
Glenn had trouble penetrating East’s tight zone defense, couldn’t hit enough shots from the outside to loosen things up and missed numerous shots from inside the 5-foot range.
Stars
Will Gray led the Eagles with 14 points and Matt Joines added 13. Gray is the son of East coach Monty Gray.
Yorel Harris was the top scorer for the Bobcats with 14, Zion Dixon had 12 and Chol Adichol 10.
Notables
East can wrap up the conference championship with wins against West Forsyth on Friday and Reynolds on Saturday.
The Eagles hit 10 foul shots in a row in the final 4:20, four of them by reserve Braxton Stuart.
Glenn star Zion Dixon, who played a key role in the Bobcats’ win against the Eagles earlier in the season, was a focus of the East defense. Dixon had trouble getting inside the East zone and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles took their biggest lead of the night at 34-20 late in the third quarter on a fast-break layup by Tim Davis.
What they said
“We let one get away from us when we played Glenn the first time,” said Will Gray. “And basically we knew we had to pick it back up. We were up most of the game when it was at our house. So we had some extra incentive tonight.”
“This was special because, one, Zion (Dixon) is a phenomenal player and we had to really think about our defense because we knew how special he was with the ball,” said Coach Monty Gray. “This being East Forsyth an Glenn game, it’s always going to be a rivalry. So it was good for us to get the win.”
Up next
East: West Forsyth, Friday, 7:30
Glenn: at Davie, Friday, 7:30