East Forsyth topples Glenn in key CPC game

The Eagles hit 10 foul shots in a row in the final 4:20, four of them by reserve Braxton Stuart.

Glenn star Zion Dixon, who played a key role in the Bobcats’ win against the Eagles earlier in the season, was a focus of the East defense. Dixon had trouble getting inside the East zone and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles took their biggest lead of the night at 34-20 late in the third quarter on a fast-break layup by Tim Davis.

What they said

“We let one get away from us when we played Glenn the first time,” said Will Gray. “And basically we knew we had to pick it back up. We were up most of the game when it was at our house. So we had some extra incentive tonight.”

“This was special because, one, Zion (Dixon) is a phenomenal player and we had to really think about our defense because we knew how special he was with the ball,” said Coach Monty Gray. “This being East Forsyth an Glenn game, it’s always going to be a rivalry. So it was good for us to get the win.”

Up next

East: West Forsyth, Friday, 7:30