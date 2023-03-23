PFAFFTOWN — At a Reagan track practice last year, the Raiders runners were taking part in a cool-down rep when a ball came flying from the nearby girls soccer game, past the goal, in the direction of Tate Shore.

Shore caught it with his foot and juggled it, much like he juggles his his multi-sport athletics career.

In an era of specialization Shore, a sophomore, finished third in the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional boys 5k cross country meet last fall and has since participated in indoor track, outdoor track and golf for the Raiders. He also played soccer for the U17 Piedmont Triad Football Club this spring.

In indoor track this season, Shore finished first in three races of different distances. In the NCHSAA 4A state championships, he finished seventh in the 1,600, first among sophomores and the only non-senior in the top 10.

Matt Vera, the assistant track and field coach, and golf coach Jay Allred said the three-sport dynamic hasn’t created much scheduling conflict. Shore said that the only one-or-the-other decision he has had or could have this spring season would be choosing the New Balance Nationals track meet over a club soccer game.

“From a standpoint of being very respectful, it’s just in his DNA,” Vera said. “The way he will approach you with any kind of questions, there is always ‘Hey coach, this is what I have’ and he immediately is ready to listen. As much as he is willing to share what is going on, I think he understands as well as any that I’ve ever coached: I’m asking Coach something, I’m asking for that feedback, now, let me be open to it.

“When we tell kids ‘Hey, we need hard workers, but we need to be coachable,’ he epitomizes that coachable factor… I think that has definitely helped him just soar.”

As a long distance runner, Vera said Shore is even better at his age than Reagan running legend Craig Engels, who has individual school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, with his since-broken 4:03.96 state mile record in 2012 converted to metric as a 4:02.55 in the 1,600 meters.

Shore, 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds, finished runner-up in the outdoor track 3,200 meters as a freshman at the 2022 Central Piedmont 4A Conference Championships. The same school year, he was also a member of the regional-winning 4x800-meter relay team that upset Mount Tabor, among others.

He started playing soccer at age 5 and added the others in middle school. Shore said he considers track and field his favorite over cross country, saying that cross country races are all the same 5k distance, but he can change it up in track.

Shore said he's often pressured to focus on just one sport, but coaches from his different sports have worked together to create balance and avoid issues with overtraining.

He said his main reason for not playing on the Reagan boys soccer team is because the schedules between that and cross country aren’t compatible. He normally trains one or two days a week with his club team during the fall season.

This spring, the Reagan track team practices every day and golf usually two or three, depending on the schedule between qualifying rounds and actual tournaments. Club soccer involves three nights a week of practice, in addition to some weekend games.

“If I’m at track practice and let’s say we are doing a workout one day where we are doing strength training or hills or stadium work, I get all of that in and then I save my run at the end and don’t go on my run. Or I take time off of my run and I’m getting in that training during my soccer practice in a game because I am running just as long, if not longer, and working different muscles and whatnot,” Shore said.

Golf is the least physically strenuous, which Shore says alleviates stress and helps him mentally. He learned the game from his maternal grandfather, Harvey “Guy” Tedder.

Allred said Shore's golf game is “a little rough around the edges” but that Shore could be as good in golf as his running if he devoted more time to it.

Allred said that in any potential scheduling conflict, he would accept Shore choosing track. The golf team has a better substitute situation, while the track team would have a harder time replacing Shore.

Vera said he's looked at other runners from the state who he says were successful in part because of participation in multiple sports. Those included Nevada Mareno, a Leesville Road cross country and track state champion, who credited soccer with helping her as a runner.

Shore also has a 4.3 GPA. He credits that to pre-class tutoring sessions with teachers.

“The conversation was just ‘We don’t want to jump ship too early,’ ” Vera said. “If we can handle it and we can manage it and can keep the academics at the high level they need to be and we can still have success, sometimes a change of pace and not having to do something every single day, if that can help you be as successful because you are getting that kind of a mental break from training just one thing all the time, I say we ride it as long as we can…”