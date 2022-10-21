Reagan blanks Mount Tabor, grabs second place in standings

Reagan’s defense pitched a shutout on Friday night, taking over second place in the Central Piedmont 4A standings with a 17-0 shellacking of Mount Tabor at Bob Sapp Field, spoiling the Spartans’ homecoming.

The Raiders held Mount Tabor’s offense to 69 yards and forced two turnovers, dominating the once-beaten Spartans and breaking the second-place tie between the schools entering next week’s final regular-season game.

“You know what? To hold these guys to zero (points), I can’t say enough about our defense and our defensive staff,” said Josh McGee, Reagan’s head coach. “We had a great game plan, but at the end, it’s just a game plan, and you’ve got a bunch of 16- to 18-year-olds that have to execute it.”

The win raised Reagan’s record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Mount Tabor fell to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The win likely earned the Raiders a home game in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, which begin in two weeks.

“When you get there, you are going to play a great team, whoever it is,” McGee said.

Reagan got 105 yards rushing on 13 carries from freshman running back Jaylen Moore and another 59 yards rushing from Tsion Sanders. Quarterback Jacob Smith, another freshman, completed only two of nine passes, but one of them was a 24-yard touchdown strike to Cassidy Hughes late in the third quarter that essentially put the game away for the Raiders.

“I’m just proud of the guys to come out and be able to do this,” McGee said.

Reagan’s defense held the Spartans to 33 yards in total offense in the first half, and except for four plays, Mount Tabor’s defense almost had similar success.

But oh, those four plays.

Midway through the second quarter, Reagan got back-to-back runs of 31 and 21 yards from Moore, then a 14-yard run from Sanders. That gave the Raiders a first down at the Mount Tabor 15, and it took six plays to punch the ball in from there, with receiver Makhi Purvis covering the final 2 yards on a play that began with him going in motion first one way, then the other, abruptly stopping behind the center and taking the snap and sneaking in for the score. Ryder Lawson’s point-after kick made the score 7-0 with 6:37 to play.

Mount Tabor threatened on its next possession, with quarterback Shamarius Peterkin racing 28 yards for a first down at the Reagan 25, but the Spartans got no farther, turning the ball over on downs.

On first down from the 25, Moore broke a sweep to the left side behind a great block by receiver Jackson Martin, cut back across the grain and was brought down 53 yards later, at the Spartans’ 22. A penalty helped shut down the Raiders’ threat, but Lawson came on to bang through a 37-yard field goal as the first-half clock ran out.

Smith’s touchdown pass to Harvin, with 2:53 left in the third quarter, followed a fumbled punt that set the Raiders up at the Spartans’ 24. Smith threw three straight incompletions — although one was a certain touchdown dropped in the end zone — before he connected with Harvin on a slick double-move route behind the defense. Lawson’s PAT made it 17-0.

Reagan 0 10 7 0 – 17

Mt. Tabor 0 0 0 0 – 0

R – Makhi Purvis 2 run (Ryder Lawson kick), 6:37, second quarter

R – Ryder Lawson 37 FG, :00, second quarter

R – Cassidy Harvin 24 pass from Jacob Smith (Ryder Lawson kick), 2:53 third quarter

Records: Reagan 7-2 (5-1 CPC4A), Mount Tabor 7-2 (4-2 CPC4A).

Next up: Reagan at Reynolds, Oct. 28; Parkland at Mount Tabor, Oct. 28.