Fall college signings period under way

The fall letter-of-intent signing period for all sports but football began Wednesday. These Triad area athletes signed or are expected to sign during this early period (will be updated):
East Forsyth
Kadynce Boothe, volleyball, Tennessee; Caleb Britt, soccer, High Point; Kierston Deal, softball, Oklahoma; Katherine Hudson, swimming, Lenoir-Rhyne; Xavier Isaac, baseball, Florida.
High Point Central
Davis DeLille, golf, East Carolina.
High Point Christian
Chloe Ausburn, soccer, William & Mary; Noah Hill, baseball, Old Dominion.
Morehead
Maddie Boothe, softball, Western Carolina; Emma Craig, softball, Averett; Hayden Friese, baseball, Western Carolina.
Page
Aleyah Terrell, softball, Boston College; Alex Robb, rowing, Oklahoma; Maria Vanore, soccer, Alabama.
Ragsdale
Robert Tars, swimming, UNC-Wilmington.
Reynolds
Calloway Umstead, lacrosse, Lander.
Southwest Guilford
Camden Saylor, baseball, UNCG; Joe Specht, baseball, UNC-Wilmington.
West Forsyth
Brooklyn Fox, lacrosse, Lenoir-Rhyne; Clara LaRue, volleyball, Elon; Lucas Manning, baseball, Holy Cross; Payton Martin, baseball, East Carolina; Logan McDonald, swimming, William & Mary; William Price, baseball, U.S. Air Force Academy; Cam Wall, baseball, Belmont Abbey; Alex Valliere, swimming, William & Mary.
