Fall period college signings

The fall letter-of-intent signing period for all sports but football began Wednesday. These Triad area athletes signed or are expected to sign during this early period:
Bishop McGuinness
Jordyn Johnson, volleyball, Queens.
Caldwell
Luke Elmore, baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne; Eli Hopkins, baseball, Coker; Lindsey MacDiarmid, volleyball, Berry.
Calvary Day
Adam Carter, soccer, Messiah; Ryan Connors, soccer, Belmont Abbey.
Glenn
Iycez Adams, basketball, East Carolina; Garrett Horn, baseball, Liberty; Laila Pitt, soccer, Tusculum.
Grimsley
Paddy McGonigal, baseball, Western Carolina.
Northern Guilford
Josh Deslauriers, baseball, High Point; Jack Dingman, cross country/track, East Carolina; Ellie Grove, soccer, UNC-Wilmington; Jacob Halford, baseball, N.C. State; Hannah McMasters, lacrosse, Delaware State; James Newsome, baseball, VMI; Jessica Paul, diving, North Carolina; Bella Wooden, volleyball, Utah State.
Northwest Guilford
M’Kenzie Davis, softball, Greensboro College; Avery Dole, volleyball, Canisius; Aniston Greene, basketball, Pfeiffer; Grace Hammond, volleyball, Rhode Island; Katie Keller, lacrosse, North Greenville; Alysa Kropski, softball, Catawba Valley Community College; Riley McCall, lacrosse, North Greenville; Cori McMillan, softball, Radford; Emma Moberg, softball, Francis Marion; Jadyn Murray, basketball, Johns Hopkins; Alexandra Yancey, field hockey, Belmont Abbey.
Oak Grove
Nathan Kidder, baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne.
Ragsdale
Win Scott, baseball, N.C. State.
Shining Light
Joy Cone, basketball, Queens.
Southwest Guilford
Camilla Gardner, volleyball, Bridgewater; Murphy Riggs, volleyball, Air Force Academy; Aman Tsegay, cross country/track, Mount Olive; Will Watson, swimming, Alabama.
Wesleyan
Kayla Burroughs, soccer, UNC-Wilmington; Macie Burcham, golf, East Carolina; Gabriela Cruz, golf, UNCG; Riley Phelps, baseball, N.C. Wesleyan; Rachel Poplin, soccer, UNCG; Konner Robbins, soccer, Liberty.
