Fall sports all-conference teams

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Boys cross country
Davie County: Andrew Brown.
Mount Tabor: Mac Barrett, Andrew Burrell, Douglas Gledhill, Conner Inman, Jeremy Kern, Lucas Plitt, Davis Potter, Connor Riley, Will Soule.
Reagan: Nate Hayes, Conner Jones, Jay Keeley, Tate Shore.
West Forsyth: Brandt Doty, Wesley Haggstrom.
Runner of the year: Douglas Gledhill (Mount Tabor).
Coach of the year: Patrick Cromwell (Mount Tabor).
Girls cross country
Mount Tabor: Joiner Evans, Katie McFerrin, Hannah Riley, Thalia Soule.
Reagan: Brianna Cottingham, Sarah Fassinger, Kate Henderson, Bronwyn Parks.
Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Brooke Lackey, Chandler Welsh.
West Forsyth: Lillian Douglass, Tenley Douglass, Janie Peterson, Lulu Serang, Taylar White.
Runner of the year: Bronwyn Parks (Reagan).
Coach of the year: Mike Riley (Mount Tabor).
Football
Davie County: Tate Carney, Zymere Hudson, Coy James, Alex Summers, Spencer Williams.
East Forsyth: Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, Que'sean Brown, R.J. Brown, Andrew Conrad, Isaiah Crowell, Tim Davis, Kahner Hartley, Traylon Ingram, Nick Martin, Will Montgomery, Ian Sawyer.
Glenn: Camden Coleman, Zion Dixon Chaney Fitzgerald, Ajay Coverdale, Zach Cowart, Josh Nolan, Albert Redd, Levine Smith, Jay Woodard.
Mount Tabor: Graham Foley, Noah Marshall, Lance Patterson, Austin Pittman, Deshawn Watson.
Parkland: Jamari Cobb, Jaxon Monell, Marquez Robinson.
Reagan: Landon Callahan, Jon Gullette, Nick Hall, Kam Hill, Jake DeLong, Sam Pendleton, Jalill Rogers, Semaj Turner, Spencer Webb, V.J. Wilkins.
Reynolds: TaShawn Jeter, Isaiah Lytton, Kenaz McMillian, Evan Rhodes.
West Forsyth: Caleb David, Mack David, David Eldridge, J.D. LeGrant, Jevante Long, Bralen Morris, Aquavion Rush, Avery Salerno, Jacob Wolfe.
Offensive player of the year: Que'sean Brown (East Forsyth).
Defensive player of the year: Semaj Turner (Reagan).
Coach of the year: Antwon Stevenson (Glenn).
Girls golf
Davie County: Annika McDaniel, Emerson Vanzant.
Reagan: Ruth Anne Asbill, Hillary Gong, Anna Howerton, Morgan Ketchum, Macy Pate.
Reynolds: Addison Moser.
West Forsyth: Mary-Paige King, Sadie Mecham, Paige Sidney.
Player of the year: Morgan Ketchum (Reagan).
Coach of the year: Jay Allred (Reagan).
Boys soccer
Davie County: Nicholas Ruff.
East Forsyth: Jerry Lomell, Evan Pask, Seth Skocher, Logan Walker.
Glenn: Aldo Gonzaes.
Mount Tabor: Matthew Allen, Andrew Keever, Jack Lawson, Quinn Miller, Liam O'Gara, Nathan Shuman.
Reagan: Sosa, Bongweni, Rocco Gigliotti.
Reynolds: Jairo Penaloza, Walt Petersen, Pleh Reh.
West Forsyth: Daniel Bustos, Alex Flores, Walker Paschold, Eli Robinson, Julian Sokphorn, Grant Tally, Nolan Terlecki.
Offensive player of the year: Matthew Allen (Mount Tabor).
Defensive player of the year: Walker Paschold (West Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Jeffrey Williams (West Forsyth).
Girls tennis
Davie County: Whitney DeLoach, Tru Koren, Sarah West Marklin, Elliot Newsome.
Mount Tabor: Ella Rose, Meg Salt.
Reagan: Grace Beach, Ashley Belnap, Lydia Berger.
Reynolds: Lia Blackard, Caroline Bumgarner, Sarah Rhoades Cox.
West Forsyth: Vivian Do, Sam McEachran, Abigail Nix.
Player of the year: Sam McEachran (West Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Collin Ferebee (Davie County).
Volleyball
Davie County: Ali Angell, Peyton Justice, Aimee Loj.
East Forsyth: Kadynce Boothe, Gracie Flynn, Maddie Pardue.
Glenn: Riley Blake.
Reagan: Amaris Alvarez, Caiden Largent, Jordan Smart, Riley Tucker.
West Forsyth: Clara LaRue, Elizabeth Nye, Kennedy Weber.
Player of the year: Kadynce Boothe (East Forsyth).
Defensive player of the year: Peyton Justice (Davie County).
Coach of the year: Lauren Gillon (West Forsyth).
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Area athletes
Boys cross country
North Davidson: Grayson Byrd, Levi Jackson.
Oak Grove: Cooper Long, Mason McMillian.
Girls cross country
North Davidson: Sophia Byrd, Bailey Hicks, Madison Hooker.
Oak Grove: Natalia Everhart, Chloe Koper.
Coach of the year: Daniel Parker (North Davidson).
Football
North Davidson: Jarrett Cassada, Collin Cumming, Drew Englehart, Abe Flores, Abraham Garcia, Kelton Gentle, Xavion Hayes, Gavin Hill, Tanner Jordan, Alex Naylor, Reid Nisley, Ethan Snyder, Riley Sullivan, Alston White.
Oak Grove: Gates Cook, Conner Creech, Jermal Eller, Collin Frank, Kaden Hart, Cole Overton, Blake Shinault, Conner Sorenson, Chris Tapia, Ethan Yarbrough.
Defensive player of the year: Tanner Jordan (North Davidson).
Coach of the year: Brian Flynn (North Davidson).
Girls golf
North Davidson: Carlee Anderson.
Oak Grove: Zoe Crotts, Camille Lambert, Emma Motsinger, Ella Ott.
Coach of the year: Vaughn Black (Oak Grove).
Boys soccer
North Davidson: Jacob Beckom, Aydan Inniss, Cain Pfost, Ethan Redden.
Oak Grove: Aron Disher, Luke Long.
Girls tennis
North Davidson: Madison Coup, Abri Tutterow.
Oak Grove: Jessica Fuchs, Marie Stephenson.
Player of the year: Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove).
Volleyball
North Davidson: Dylan Freedle, Jordan Wilson.
Oak Grove: Olivia Dixon, Maya Slate, Vanessa Young.
Defensive player of the year: Olivia Dixon (Oak Grove).
MID-STATE 3-A
Boys cross country
Atkins: Christopher Allen, Will Downs, Ethan Hall, Quetzal Kuppinger, Jackson Lackey, Lucas O'Neal, William Whittington.
Eastern Guilford: Austin Drewery, Noah Howe.
Northeast Guilford: Noel Alvarado, Micah Bratcher.
Rockingham County: T.J. Garrett.
Smith: Durant Lipford.
Southern Guilford: Nicholas Epps.
Runner of the year: Nicholas Epps (Southern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Alicia Clement (Atkins).
Girls cross country
Atkins: Claire Davis, Caroline Downs, Sarah Eaves, Camille Moody, Veronica Sherman.
Northeast Guilford: Alicia Almaguer, Madeleine Cottle, Isabella Medlin.
Rockingham County: Caroline Denny, Lisa Key, Annalisa Lambeth, Emily Lewis, Zoey Snead, Kaitlyn Warner.
Runner of the year: Kaitlyn Warner (Rockingham County).
Coach of the year: Jennifer Powell (Rockingham County).
Football
Atkins: Broderick Freeman, Kadynce Watson.
Dudley: R.J. Baker, Jeremiah Barnes, Steven Davis II, Trevon Humphrey, Austin Lloyd, Jonathan Neal, Jhyheem Pittman, Jaylan Richmond, Jahmier Slade, Mehki Wall, Logan Wright.
Eastern Guilford: Eric Ainsworth, Tyreik Boyd, Jaiden Evans, Jassai Hackett, Solomon Howell, Bryce Jones, Kyhair Lundy, Jordan Payne, Luke Stanley, Braxton Veiga.
High Point Central: Tristen Carter, D.J. Chatman, Zion McCoy, Michael Smith, R.J. Wright.
Northeast Guilford: Barry Tate, Elijah White, Jelani Williams.
Rockingham County: Brice Baker, Maleek Bryant, Gabriel Burden, Josh Campbell, Stone Huskey, Jaylen Meadows, Tyler Powell, Ethan Smith, Luke Smith.
Smith: Jahveer Branch, Jamarri Coles, Darrius Cross, Kail Hairston, Talib Lyon, Carlos Neely, Ty'Wan Suggs.
Southern Guilford: Jason Creech, Torrie Ferguson, Conner Fields, Rydell Herbin, Denhym Johnson.
Offensive player of the year: Jahmier Slade (Dudley).
Defensive player of the year: Jhyheem Pittman (Dudley).
Coach of the year: Tony Aguilar (Eastern Guilford).
Girls golf
Atkins: Yvonne Shih.
High Point Central: Emma Niebauer.
Rockingham County: Elli Flinchum, Meredith Pegram, Olivia Peterson.
Smith: Jemiah Hill.
Player of the year: Emma Niebauer (High Point Central).
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).
Boys soccer
Atkins: Andy Cruz, John Hefner, Kasey McMichael, Kevin Mendoza, Parker Ranson, Cole Settimo.
Dudley: Philip Giddings, Sharife Hne, Xavier Shipp, Cayden Stanley, Cedric Teko.
Eastern Guilford: Samuel Boateng, Juan Duran Hernandez, Bryson Williamson, Evan Woods.
High Point Central: Moses Byamukama, Benny Hernandez, Slade Howell, Adam Louya, Luis Angel Torres, Christian Zamora.
Northeast Guilford: Illian Issifou, Ricardo Mosqueda.
Rockingham County: Christian Rogel-Castro, Gabe Wood.
Smith: Elith Castro, Etungano Msenwa, Kerwin Perez Prestigui, Michael Ramirez.
Offensive MVP: Sharife Hne (Dudley).
Defensive MVP: Luis Angel Torres (High Point Central).
Coach of the year: James Williams (Atkins).
Girls tennis
Atkins: Brooke Hawkins, Hannah Stewart, Simran Vadgama.
Eastern Guilford: LaLain Khan, Sania Kimsey, Monewa Tulia.
High Point Central: Mallory Cook, Rachel Eskew, Olivia Perez.
Rockingham County: Olivia Bradley, Kelly Carter, Kaitlyn Marquardt, Rylee Martin, Hannah-Anne Williamson.
Smith: Nazhifah Setrokarijo, Jenny Tran.
Player of the year: Olivia Perez (High Point Central).
Coach of the year: Taylor Carter (Rockingham County).
Volleyball
Atkins: Emma Edgerton, Katelyn Fishel, Ghazai Mirzazadeh, Mykaela Newsome, Keyonna Rhodie.
Dudley: Hailey Michalak, Nakyia Williams.
Eastern Guilford: Aziyah Barnes, Lindley Dietrich.
High Point Central: Culler Combs, April Htun, Abby Maldonado.
Northeast Guilford: Gabrielle Chisholm.
Rockingham County: Kendall Hall, Kayla Pruitt, Olivia Rebb, Hadlee Russell.
Smith: A'zahreya Drayton-Gill.
Southern Guilford: Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe, Bri McKinney.
Offensive player of the year: Abby Maldonado (High Point Central).
Defensive player of the year: Ghazai Mirzazadeh (Atkins).
Coach of the year: Shanice Jones (Atkins).
METRO 4-A
Boys cross country
Grimsley: Jacob Barrow, Haveesh Macha, Ryan Meyer, Declan Oberlies.
Northern Guilford: Hazen Harvell, Matthew Weaver.
Northwest Guilford: Nicholas Adames, Nicolas Hamilton, Riley Hinkle, David Masneri.
Page: Mitchell Dimond, William Murphy.
Ragsdale: John Howard.
Southeast Guilford: Eddison Bridges.
Southwest Guilford: Christian Woodbury.
Western Guilford: Jake Adler.
Runner of the year: Jacob Barrow (Grimsley).
Coach of the year: William Zahorodny (Grimsley).
Girls cross country
Grimsley: Claire Adcock, Drew Mascia, Fatima Neddal, Sophia Pfister.
Northern Guilford: Olivia Bayer, Kiersten Kohler, Jiya Patel, Natalie States, Estelle Teague.
Page: Maddie Hamuka, Allie Kinlaw, Kaitlyn Lewis.
Southeast Guilford: Logan Ehrhardt.
Southwest Guilford: Claire Monson, Amanda Pipkin.
Runner of the year: Allie Kinlaw (Page).
Coach of the year: Thanh Ngo (Northern Guilford).
Football
Grimsley: Nolan Albright, Terrell Anderson, Alonza Barnett, Henry Harden, Jaccarion Maynard, Jeiel Melton, Tyson Resper, Nick Richardson, Antione Shaw, Khalil Stimpson, Alex Taylor, Tamorye Thompson, Jordan Watkins.
Northern Guilford: Vance Bolyard, Manny Elliott, Austin Flippen, Jack Gooch, Connor Lachesky, Jordan McInnis, Grant McNeill, Jack Mercer, Terrell Timmons, Jay Underwood.
Northwest Guilford: Tanner Ballou, Bristol Carter, Trent Cloud, Dylan Kesselring, Xavier Simmons.
Page: Jerron Blackwell, Davontay Deloatch, Tylar Elliott, Tre'von Hester, Elijah McRae, Adonis Payton, Grady Sherrill.
Ragsdale: Trajan Louis, Andrew Siler.
Southeast Guilford: Camber Alcorn, Miguel Arguello, Aidan Bonde, Elijah Davis, Jordan Farmer, Alex McCalop, Tyshawn Wall, Cameron Williams.
Southwest Guilford: Darius Hairston, Joey McGinnis, Kyler Puckett, Corbin Wilson.
Western Guilford: Cam Lyons, Bryson Moore, Keland Wilson.
Offensive player of the year: Alonza Barnett (Grimsley).
Defensive player of the year: Tamorye Thompson (Grimsley).
Coach of the year: Darryl Brown (Grimsley).
Girls golf
Grimsley: Bella Covington, Caroline White.
Northern Guilford: Charlie Gaines, Grace Jersey, Ashlyn Strickland, Olivia Tolbert.
Northwest Guilford: Catherine DeSiena, Leah Edwards, Brooke Tyler, Kendall Tyler.
Page: A.P. Eskridge, Meera Mehta.
Ragsdale: Riley Brundage.
Player of the year: Leah Edwards (Northwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford).
Boys soccer
Grimsley: Zack Davis, David Diku, Landon Johnson, Treas Ross, Jamel Tyler.
Northern Guilford: Griffin Lee, Grant McNeill, William Murphy.
Northwest Guilford: Ali Al-Qaq, Diego Giffuni, Adam Gordy, Matisse Ritenis, Reid Rouse.
Page: Ethan Besecker, Reid Deskevich, Tylar Elliott, Joey Fitton.
Ragsdale: Patrick Barr, Leo Munoz, Ben Switalski, Gabe Wagner.
Southeast Guilford: Seth Riddle, Leo Sokolyuk.
Southwest Guilford: Tyler Asbury, Alex Camacho, Brandon Hill, Joey Hurley, Keaton Lane, Trace Rogers.
Western Guilford: Sammy Carbona, David Cyubahiro, Logan Ramey.
Offensive player of the year: Ali Al-Qaq (Northwest Guilford).
Defensive player of the year: Trace Rogers (Southwest Guilford).
Coach of the year: Corbin Waller (Southwest Guilford).
Girls tennis
Grimsley: Aurora Milholin, Josie Schneiderman, Cambree Spencer.
Northern Guilford: Sophia Davis, Cassie Townes.
Northwest Guilford: Lori Brown, Hanna Gentel, Cameron McCollum.
Page: Audrey Chen, A.P. Eskridge, Molly Holshouser, Anna Schmedes, Hattie Sloyan, Abby Terrell.
Ragsdale: Ruby Kemp, Ella Perez.
Southeast Guilford: Reagan Harris.
Southwest Guilford: Tran Nguyen, Grace Parsons, Audrey Serb.
Western Guilford: Brooke Henley.
Player of the year: Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford).
Coach of the year: Robert Hogewood (Page).
Volleyball
Grimsley: Anaia Harrison, Molly Laughlin.
Northern Guilford: Macy Bolyard, Maddie Sides, Peyton Youth.
Northwest Guilford: Grace Austin, Julia Humphrey, Sofia Ortega, Zoe Whisnant.
Page: Audrey Baird, Mamie Jane Haldeman.
Ragsdale: Ava Johnson.
Southeast Guilford: Savannah Hovander.
Southwest Guilford: Akila Hardie, Hannah Royle.
Western Guilford: Lily Carlyle, Morgan Grace Conner, Amelia Heide, Lillie Holcomb, Olivia Whisnant.
Player of the year: Lillie Holcomb (Western Guilford).
Utility player of the year: Macy Bolyard (Northern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Diane Long (Western Guilford).
MID-STATE 2-A
Area athletes
Boys cross country
Andrews: Tyriq Little, Zachary Riley, John Shearin.
McMichael: Matthew Bedard, Will Etringer, Kaden Pratt.
Morehead: Harry Wilson.
Girls cross country
Andrews: Ashley Bowman, Nijayah Townes.
McMichael: Bri Lemons, Kensie Martin, Faith Robertson, Aubrey Simmons, Ava Williamson.
Morehead: Deajah Shelton.
Runner of the year: Aubrey Simmons (McMichael).
Team sportsmanship: McMichael.
Football
Andrews: Carrington Bell, Tristian Kirkwood, Correy McManus, Timothy Ratley.
McMichael: Zack Dalton, Brady Elrod, Houston Fulk, Reese Graham, Hayden Meeks, Jayden Moore, Chris Roberts, Chance Sides, Jacob Swisher, Wyatt Walker, Matthew Wright.
Morehead: Austin Barker, Edwin Cantu, Ya'Quil Dungee, Mekhi Hairston, Michael Hall, Tyler Moore, Quadir Rodgers.
North Forsyth: Rodney Byers, Justin Covington, Ellijah Ellis, Treshaun Harris, Kerry Miller, Zyshonne Pauling, My'Quan Royster, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate.
Reidsville: Jariel Cobb, Que'shyne Flippen, Anthony Franson, Nhycer Kelly, Al Lee, Trey Lee, J.D. McCain, Julius Miller, Cam Peoples, Nashaun Price, Devin Shryock, Shyheim Watlington, Vince Widerman.
Walkertown: George Brown, Jeremiah McIntyre, Zahki Mitchell, Landon Venable.
Honorable mention: Keilan Francies, Trevion McCollum, Tamarja Payne, Avery Pollard (Andrews); Jacoby Alley, Jace Dunn, Daniel Grimmett, Thatcher Hall, Isaiah Harris, Emory Shaw (McMichael); Jonathan Camargo, Braxton Carter, Chris Hopper, Spencer Jamison, Gavin Moore, Corey Philson, Solomon Price, Payton Sizemore, Will Twilla (Morehead); Cassidy Harvin, David Henry, Jaurion Royster, Bernard Williams III (North Forsyth); Davian Larry, Tommy Lunsford, Aiden Mansfield, Lorenzo Mendoza, Tyrese Turner, Josh Williams (Reidsville); Bryce Baker, Amarye Barber, Myles Barlow, Caleb Kelly, Christ McCorkle, Antwon Mitchell, Zion Moye, Jemarrian Reed, Camron Sapp (Walkertown).
Offensive player of the year: Cam Peoples (Reidsville).
Defensive player of the year: Mekhi Hairston (Morehead).
Specialist of the year: Anthony Franson (Reidsville).
Coach of the year: Tony McCants (McMichael).
Team sportsmanship: Morehead.
Girls golf
Morehead: Paige Tuggle.
Boys soccer
McMichael: Rafael Cruz, Ethan Fox, Gab Hernandez, Osmin Hernandez, Drew Horne, Norbeto Nandin-Duarte, Edward Robles.
Morehead: Jose Gomez, Emiliano Jauregui, Colin Tiano, Jordan Woodall.
North Forsyth: Jonathan Barrera, Axel Bernal, Job Botello, Aldo Gutierrez, David Ponce, Luis Rodriguez, Noe Sandoval, Kael Trinidad.
Reidsville: Adam Filip, Anthony Franson, Gerardo Hernandez, Freddy Vasquez.
Walkertown: Luis Cortes, Rojelio Pioquinto.
Honorable mention: Jorge Ramirez (Reidsville).
Offensive player of the year: Axel Bernal (North Forsyth).
Defensive player of the year: Jonathan Barrera (North Forsyth).
Goalkeeper of the year: Anthony Franson (Reidsville).
Coach of the year: Dan Proctor (North Forsyth).
Team sportsmanship: Reidsville.
Girls tennis
McMichael: Ayden Smith, Dylan Smith, Emily Wall.
Reidsville: Lexi Cruz, Mariana Faint, Daisy Ortiz, Kimberly Ortiz.
Coach of the year: Michelle Witt (Reidsville).
Volleyball
Andrews: Alexandria Belton, Anaya Cureton.
McMichael: Anna Casto, Kacey Gore, Jada Johnson, Bianka Solo, Valerie White.
Morehead: Hailey Blackwell, Leah Prillaman.
North Forsyth: Trinity Dempsey.
Reidsville: Heaven Perkins.
Walkertown: Kayleigh Holmes, Madison Minga-Perry.
Honorable mention: Jessica Flowers, Alexia Horton (Andrews); Gracie Lovelace, Dakota Redmon, Lia Jones Spencer (McMichael); Kennedy Smith, Paige Tuggle, Carolina Wellons (Morehead); Haley Coleman, Fatima Serrano (North Forsyth); Taffari Blackwell, Kholie McLein (Reidsville); Ava Arrington, Jayden Cooper, Jayona Griffin, Mariah Perry (Walkertown).
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Boys cross country
Bishop McGuinness: Matthew Agarwala, Arrington Culbertson, Noah Goodman, C.J. Pacholke, Evan Sturgill, Tyler Sturgill.
Cornerstone Charter: Athens Barnes, Benjamin Harrison, Samuel Pessoa, Ben Resler.
Runner of the year: Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter).
Coach of the year: Chris Scola (Bishop McGuinness).
Girls cross country
Bishop McGuinness: Monserat Garcia, Ava Goodman, Katelyn Hawley, Anna Hirose, Mary Grace Lipscomb, Julia Sullivan, Sofia Wolff.
Millennium Charter: Ruby Hoerter.
N.C. Leadership Academy: Jadyn Dewald.
Winston-Salem Prep: Damyja Ortiz.
Runner of the year: Sofia Wolff (Bishop McGuinness).
Coach of the year: Chris Scola (Bishop McGuinness).
Girls golf
Bishop McGuinness: Cecelia Keys, Eliza Ofsanko, Mary Rashford.
Cornerstone Charter: Alexis Croatt, Maddie Heritage, Brantley Johnson.
Player of the year: Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness).
Boys soccer
Bethany Community: Jake Carter.
Bishop McGuinness: Ethan Connor, Michael Herzberger, Harrison Satterfield.
Carver: Alan Bernal, Leonardo Garcia, Anthony Hernandez, Erick Lopez.
Cornerstone Charter: Davis Dow.
Millennium Charter: Julian Price.
N.C. Leadership Academy: Zach Donath, Anakin Leister, Cade Shoemaker, Scott Stanley, David Truhe.
Offensive players of the year: Anthony Hernandez (Carver), David Truhe (N.C. Leadership Academy).
Defensive player of the year: Zach Donath (N.C. Leadership Academy).
Coach of the year: Craig Shoemaker (N.C. Leadership Academy).
Girls tennis
Bishop McGuinness: Lindsey Bergelin, Allie Dennen, Caroline Gregory, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Lourdes Lopez, Isabella Ross.
Cornerstone Charter: Sydney Clark, Ava Cooper, Molly Cooper, Katlyn Poole, Maddie Rudd, Katie Wright.
Player of the year: Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness).
Volleyball
Bethany Community: Coryna Mims.
Bishop McGuinness: Chrisbel Alcantara, Emma Briody, Jeanna Hauk, Olivia Moreau.
Carver: Keniyah McRae.
Cornerstone Charter: Olivia Dean, Olivia Nance, Annalaine Tew.
Millennium Charter: Clara Minix.
N.C. Leadership Academy: Jenna Clayton, Emma Ware.
Winston-Salem Prep: Damyja Ortiz.
Player of the year: Jeanna Hauk (Bishop McGuinness).
Coach of the year: Jason Tew (Cornerstone Charter).
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Area athletes
Football
Bishop McGuinness: Xander Loncar, Evan Stoller.
Carver: Jamaari Blackburn, Iyaht Calrk, Cedric Ferguson, Drevon Jackson, Tariq Murphy, Tyler Vaughn.
Winston-Salem Prep: Greg Cuthbertson, Jamison Graves, Philip Lavalais, Areion Matthews.
Honorable Mention: Cam Martin, Andrew Lankau, Noah Nagle, Heath Ropko (Bishop McGuinness); Noah Bowman, Jayden Penn (Winston-Salem Prep).
Offensive player of the year: Jamaari Blackburn (Carver).
PTAC
Boys cross country
Caldwell: Parker Jenkins.
Forsyth Country Day: George Lawson, Andrew Mitchell, James Snyder, Elliot Sullivan, Yuze Tian.
Greensboro Day: Matthew Dewey, Logan Hayes, Oliver Kriemer, Sterling Sharpe.
Westchester: Cruz Helsing.
Girls cross country
Caldwell: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.
Forsyth Country Day: Lilirose Caty, Nicki Chung, Mia Fitzsimmons, Mackenzie Moore.
Greensboro Day: Lucy Eggleston, Claire McDowell, Mae Moody.
Westchester: Grace Evans, Ali Schwartz.
Boys soccer
Caldwell: Clay Austin, Tyler Wood.
Calvary Day: Robert Berger, Anderson Griggs, Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey, Dulio Medina, Winston Scurry.
Forsyth Country Day: Jordan Skinner.
Greensboro Day: Mike DeGuglielmi, Seth Green, Alan Sutton.
High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis, Brady Hepner.
Westchester: Bo Brigman, Carter Scavo, Max Van Dessel.
Player of the year: Hunter Isenhour (Calvary Day).
Coach of the year: Ben Kerth (Calvary Day).
Girls tennis
Caldwell: Lauren Brown, Caroline Kuebert, Rollins Ortmann.
Forsyth Country Day: Mary Brooks Hall, Louise King, Julia Kincaid, Sunna Maass, Brynna Myers.
Greensboro Day: Greta Andersen, Alexandra Dewey, Ellie Johnson, Kendall Parr.
Westchester: Helen Clodfelter.
Player of the year: Kendall Parr (Greensboro Day).
Volleyball
Caldwell: Madison Bozarth, Delaney Gilboy, Elizabeth Jones, Danielle Phillips, Sophia Plasman.
Calvary Day: Megan Keegan.
Forsyth Country Day: Ainsley Reid.
High Point Christian: Zoie Hembree, Jordan Karpovich, Cameron Martin, Emmaline Martin, Kennedy Powell.
Player of the year: Sophia Plasman (Caldwell).
Coach of the year: Dan Bozarth (Caldwell).
NCISAA ALL-STATE
Boys cross country
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: George Lawson, James Snyder.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Hunter Riffey.
Westchester: Cruz Helsing.
Girls cross country
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Lilirose Caty, Mackenzie Moore.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.
Westchester: Grace Evans, Ali Schwartz.
Football
High Point Christian: Myles Crisp (second team), Mack Johnson (honorable mention).
Girls golf
Division II
High Point Christian: Ashley Limbacher.
Boys soccer
Class 4-A
Wesleyan: Zack Andersen, Patrick Hissim.
Class 3-A
Calvary Day: Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey.
High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Tyler Wood.
Westchester: Bo Brigman, Max Van Dessel.
Girls tennis
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Sunna Maass.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.
Volleyball
Class 3-A
High Point Christian: Emmaline Martin, Kennedy Powell.