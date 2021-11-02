 Skip to main content
Final high school football standings
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

        Conf. Overall 
Glenn  6-1    7-2
Reagan  6-1   7-3
East Forsyth 5-1    8-1
West Forsyth          3-3   5-4
Davie County  3-4    6-4
Mount Tabor 2-4   4-5
Reynolds 1-6   2-8 
Parkland 0-6    1-8

METRO 4-A

 Conf. Overall 
Grimsley   7-0  10-0
Northern Guilford   6-1   9-1 
Southeast Guilford  5-2   7-3
Page  4-3   4-6
Northwest Guilford  3-4   5-5
Southwest Guilford             2-5    4-6
Western Guilford  1-6   1-8
Ragsdale  0-7   1-9

MID-STATE 3-A

 Conf. Overall 
Dudley  7-0   9-1
Eastern Guilford  6-1   7-2 
Rockingham County            4-3   5-4
High Point Central  3-4   4-6
Smith  3-4   4-6 
Southern Guilford  3-4   4-6
Atkins  1-6   2-7
Northeast Guilford  1-6    1-9

MID-STATE 2-A

 Conf. Overall 
Reidsville  6-0   9-0
McMichael  5-1   7-3
North Forsyth  4-2   5-5
West Stokes  3-3   5-4
Morehead  2-4   3-7
Walkertown  1-5   1-9
Andrews  0-6   1-8

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

 Conf. Overall 
Comm. School of Davidson             6-0   8-2
Mountain Island Charter  5-1   9-1
Pine Lake Prep  4-2   6-3
Carver  3-3   5-5
Christ the King  2-4   3-7
Bishop McGuinness  1-5   2-7
Winston-Salem Prep  0-6   1-8

OTHERS

 Conf. Overall 
a-High Point Christian             0-3    3-6
b-North Davidson   5-0    6-3 
b-Oak Grove   4-1    7-2 

a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

