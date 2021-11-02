Final high school football standings

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glenn
|6-1
|7-2
|Reagan
|6-1
|7-3
|East Forsyth
|5-1
|8-1
|West Forsyth
|3-3
|5-4
|Davie County
|3-4
|6-4
|Mount Tabor
|2-4
|4-5
|Reynolds
|1-6
|2-8
|Parkland
|0-6
|1-8
METRO 4-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Grimsley
|7-0
|10-0
|Northern Guilford
|6-1
|9-1
|Southeast Guilford
|5-2
|7-3
|Page
|4-3
|4-6
|Northwest Guilford
|3-4
|5-5
|Southwest Guilford
|2-5
|4-6
|Western Guilford
|1-6
|1-8
|Ragsdale
|0-7
|1-9
MID-STATE 3-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dudley
|7-0
|9-1
|Eastern Guilford
|6-1
|7-2
|Rockingham County
|4-3
|5-4
|High Point Central
|3-4
|4-6
|Smith
|3-4
|4-6
|Southern Guilford
|3-4
|4-6
|Atkins
|1-6
|2-7
|Northeast Guilford
|1-6
|1-9
MID-STATE 2-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Reidsville
|6-0
|9-0
|McMichael
|5-1
|7-3
|North Forsyth
|4-2
|5-5
|West Stokes
|3-3
|5-4
|Morehead
|2-4
|3-7
|Walkertown
|1-5
|1-9
|Andrews
|0-6
|1-8
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Comm. School of Davidson
|6-0
|8-2
|Mountain Island Charter
|5-1
|9-1
|Pine Lake Prep
|4-2
|6-3
|Carver
|3-3
|5-5
|Christ the King
|2-4
|3-7
|Bishop McGuinness
|1-5
|2-7
|Winston-Salem Prep
|0-6
|1-8
OTHERS
|Conf.
|Overall
|a-High Point Christian
|0-3
|3-6
|b-North Davidson
|5-0
|6-3
|b-Oak Grove
|4-1
|7-2