Finals spotlight is big enough for all of East Forsyth's softball players

East Forsyth players celebrate their 8-0 victory over Waxhaw Marvin Ridge on May 25 to wrap up the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional title. The Eagles take on Greenville D.H. Conley on Friday night at Duke University Softball Field in Game 1 of the best-of-three state championship series. "We just have to play our game," says junior shortstop Grace Flynn. "Our coaches have prepared us the whole season."

KERNERSVILLE — If you scout the East Forsyth softball team, it’s natural to focus on senior pitcher Kierston Deal. After all, the left-hander is 23-1 with a 0.56 ERA and nearly 300 strikeouts in 149 innings.

But the Eagles (26-1) are so much more than the future Oklahoma Sooner. There’s a lot to like about the team that will face Greenville D.H. Conley starting Friday in the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A championship series at Duke.

“Sometimes even I get caught up in just watching her pitch,” East Forsyth coach Ben McKinney says of Deal. “But our girls have stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to win this as a team. K.D. can carry us, but we’re going to take the pressure off her.’ ”

There are two ways the Eagles have done just that in winning 25 straight games since a rain-shortened 7-2 loss at Oak Grove on March 7. The first is by putting pressure on their opponents, and the second is by playing airtight defense.

Offensively, East Forsyth doesn’t have the power hitters it did in the run to last year’s championship series, where it lost to Wilmington Hoggard in three games. What it does have is batters who “like to put the ball in play and move runners,” says junior outfielder Katelyn King. “We’re aggressive on the bases. Last year we had more big hits, but this team is faster.”

Deal, who is East Forsyth’s main power hitter this season, says, “We’ve thrown our own twist on it this year, putting runners in play and using small ball to our advantage. That’s helped our team produce the same amount of runs, but in a different way.”

East Forsyth senior Kierston Deal is 23-1 with a 0.56 ERA this season. The left-hander will pitch for the University of Oklahoma next season.

Sometimes the Eagles’ aggressiveness even surprises McKinney.

“I’ll be coaching third base and all of a sudden somebody is sliding in and I’m like, ‘Where’d you come from?’ ” the coach says.

“Our girls are comfortable taking risks because we’re not going to yell at them,” he adds. “We’re not going to yell at them for being aggressive. We’ll coach them up on mental mistakes, but aggressiveness? We’re going to high-five you safe or out.”

McKinney says his team’s mindset at the plate starts in practice, where the Eagles’ emphasis on hitting hard groundballs has helped them average nearly nine runs per game.

“If we hit it out, wonderful,” the coach says, “but we’re going to put the ball in play. We have the speed and the aggressiveness on the bases to take advantage of opportunities, and we’re going to put pressure on you. That’s the makeup of this team.”

Another part of East’s makeup is its defense. Deal’s pitching certainly helps, but it’s not the only reason the Eagles are holding opponents to an average of less than one run per game. The infield features Sophie Lecnar at third base, Grace Flynn at short, Alex Brown at second and Madison Jones at first. King, Laura Ritchie and Lindsay Clinard are the primary outfielders, with Madison McCarty behind the plate.

“There’s not a place on this field where I don’t know that whoever the ball is hit to will give every ounce of effort to make a play,” McKinney says. “Their game awareness, situational awareness, is also strong.”

That awareness and understanding of what it takes to win big games was forged during last year’s run to the state finals. All three games against Hoggard were decided by one run, teaching the Eagles the value of every play.

East Forsyth coach Ben McKinney gives Kaitlyn King a fist bump before she hits against West Forsyth during the Eagles' 9-1 win March 29. “Our girls are comfortable taking risks because we’re not going to yell at them,” McKinney says. “We’re not going to yell at them for being aggressive. We’ll coach them up on mental mistakes, but aggressiveness? We’re going to high-five you safe or out.”

“The game can change on simple things,” McKinney says. “It’s not the 250-foot home run. It’s the ball that you take a bad angle to. It’s the pitch that you left on the plate at 0-2. … It’s the little things, and the team that takes that approach and executes on the little things will usually come out on top.”

The Eagles remember how the little things added up to a heartbreaking 6-5 loss in the deciding game of last season’s championship series.

“Almost everyone who was in that game can remember the last out,” says Flynn, East Forsyth’s junior shortstop. “It’s something that you don’t really forget. We learned that if you do your job and everyone is working together, we have the same purpose. We just have to play our game. Our coaches have prepared us the whole season.”

That preparation and last year’s run to the finals has united this East Forsyth softball team. But the team is not just the players and coaches on the field and in the dugout, says Jones, the Eagles’ sophomore first baseman.

“It’s our fans and our people who come to games and cheer us on … it’s everyone,” she says. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without people supporting us. It just makes the game so much more fun and exciting.”

Amidst all the excitement surrounding this weekend’s state championship series, the Eagles are all business.

“We just see this as another game,” Flynn says. “We’ve all been here. It’s another big game and we’ve come to expect a bigger crowd when we play. It will be a bigger field, a collegiate field, but we’re just going to play our game and do what we know how to do. We’ll be fine.”

East Forsyth’s (left to right) Layla Robinson, Kaitlyn King and Laura Ritchie celebrate after the Eagles defeated Waxhaw Marvin Ridge to win the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional title. King says the Eagles “like to put the ball in play and move runners. We’re aggressive on the bases. Last year we had more big hits, but this team is faster.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

NCHSAA SOFTBALL

EAST FORSYTH (26-1) vs. GREENVILLE D.H. CONLEY (28-1)

What: Best-of-three Class 4-A  championship series

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Duke University Softball Stadium, Durham

Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online at GoFan.co. An all-tournament pass is $15. Single-day tickets are $8 for Friday’s game and $10 for Saturday’s game(s). Fans who purchase an all-tournament pass will be given a wristband when they check in at the stadium, and the wristband must be worn both days.

Schedule

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Conley home team

Game 2: Noon Saturday, East Forsyth home team

Game 3 (if necessary): 3 p.m. Saturday, Conley home team

Coach Ben McKinney on the Conley Vikings:

“They’re strong in the circle. Their pitcher (Emma Adams) is a D-III signee with Virginia Wesleyan, which has won three national championships in the last six years. She’s a D-I level pitcher and a left-hander. She’ll bring it, but we’ve seen strong pitching. … They hit the ball a long way, a lot of power hitters, and they’ve got good speed. We don’t know how good their defense is, but when you’re beating people by 10 or 15 runs, you’re not having to make a lot of plays. We’re going to take the information we have, but we’re going to play our game.”

