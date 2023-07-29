North Forsyth High School was in the midst of trying times in 1971.

In the early integration era, Black students coming to North from Atkins and Paisley high schools were met with derision from students already at the school. Likewise, the transfer students coming often didn’t want to be there.

Football coach Colon Nifong made athletics a unifying vehicle and, in the process, led the Vikings that year to the school’s only state championship.

Nifong, 90, died Wednesday of natural causes, said current North Forsyth athletics director Sean Vestal.

“Before my dad died, he made a list of people and said, ‘When I die, I want you to call these people,’” Jeff Nifong said. “So I went on the phone I can’t tell you how long today calling people and I can’t tell you player after player, most of them, when I told them what happened, it was five or six seconds of silence; they couldn’t speak.

“And when they finally started talking again, the first thing out of their mouth was, ‘I just want to let you know: your dad, he made me a man. Not only did he teach me football, he showed me how to be a man, how to grow up, how to respect people, how to treat people’ from white Caucasian guys to African-American guys all the same because my dad treated them all exactly the same,” he said.

Bill Hayes, who retired as the winningest coach at North Carolina A&T and Winston-Salem State, was an assistant coach on that 1971 team. That July, Hayes went to Nifong with a defensive playbook, hoping to earn a spot as defensive coordinator.

Nifong gave him a fair shake and awarded him the position, despite the school’s racial division and turbulence.

“Those were some tough times and Colon Nifong was smart enough and the kind of person that brought all of the different groups together to form a harmonious relationship in the sport of football,” Hayes said. “He was a great teacher, a math teacher at North, but he was an awesome leader, an awesome coach and a team builder. He took all of these components from all of the different schools during the integration period and blended them into a state championship football team and that wasn’t easy.”

Nifong led North’s football team from 1963, when the school opened, until 1972, earning a 94-52-9 overall record. He won five coach of the year awards and four conference championships. After leaving coaching, he was athletics director until 1986.

That 1971 team began 1-2 and was coming off a 31-0 loss, before it ran the table in the state’s highest classification.

In the NCHSAA 4A state championship, with the score tied at 7, North’s Ed Summers intercepted a High Point Central desperation pass and returned it to the Central 30, going out of bounds with no time remaining. A personal foul on Central allowed for a final play, and Boyce Shore kicked just his second field goal of the year to win the title.

The 1972 Vikings were undefeated in the regular season and top-ranked team in the state, but finished 9-1-1 after a playoff upset to High Point Andrews.

In 1980, coach Roy Huskins resigned in mid-July and newly-hired coach Baxter Holman couldn’t coach due to multiple illnesses. Nifong stepped in just a week before the first game and guided the Vikings to an 8-3-1 record and earned Forsyth County Coach of the Year.

In addition to coaching football, Nifong also coached golf.

A Davidson County native, Nifong graduated from Oak Hill High School and went to Appalachian State, where he had an accomplished career as a tight end. He turned down an opportunity to play for the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, his son said, and remained at Appalachian State as a graduate assistant.

After coaching at Northwest in Winston-Salem, Nifong went to North. He was known to hold long coaches meetings on Sundays that ran from just after church to 10 or 11 p.m. Hayes said those meetings taught him that you had to put the time in to be successful.

Ken Winfrey, the public address announcer for North Forsyth and the voice of Winston-Salem State athletics, said Nifong cared about everybody and had a tremendous impact on his career.

“He was the last great legend in the founding of North Forsyth,” Winfrey said. “He was one of the last legends from that era in high school athletics in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”

The father figure to many was inducted into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. The North athletics stadium is named Nifong-Crafford Stadium in honor of him and dedicated Vikings fan Homer Crafford.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Midway Church.