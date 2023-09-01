KERNERSVILLE — Austin Federspiel is slated to be the ace pitcher for East Forsyth this spring. Sitting on the couch eating dinner, he received a call, but it didn’t come from Eagles baseball coach Drew Dull.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 230-pounder was also a backup at both tight and defensive end. At that point, projected starting left tackle Mark Berkley, a returning All-Northwest selection, had gotten hurt when Federspiel heard from offensive coordinator Ron Horton.

“He called me and said, ‘Man, we’re really struggling, and we would like to test you out over there,’” Federspiel recalled.

Berkley has since returned, but with Austin McNeill taking a hit to the knee, Berkley was bumped inside to guard and Federspiel has maintained his spot at left tackle.

Federspiel said that baseball is his favorite sport, considering he has played it longer, but says football is catching up. Some may be against the idea of a pitcher of his importance playing football, due to its physical nature, but Dull fully supports his Day 1 starter playing football.

“I did have a small thought of that at the very beginning of the year, but I really thought about the improvement that it gives me on the baseball field rather than the injuries more,” Federspiel said. “So just with the mental side of having to get that mentality of ‘Don’t stop whenever’ and ‘Just keep going no matter what, no matter the outcome, no matter how much you are up, no matter how much you are down’ and it has helped me so much more in my baseball than I could ever ask for.”

Moving from tight end, blocking was something he had already been doing but said techniques like kick-stepping in pass protection were the biggest adjustments with the position change. The offensive line welcomed him into the group and said McNeill was a big help in the transition.

Since getting the job, Federspiel hasn’t allowed a sack. But like head coach Todd Willert would do, Federspiel still remembers one time where a defensive lineman reached quarterback Bryce Baker after already getting off a throw.

“It was a sprint pass left and I went and I got there, but I sort of eased up because I thought I had help, which I shouldn’t have, and he (Baker) didn’t get hit to the ground, but the ball was thrown and he got a little shoulder to his face afterwards…That’s just in my head from the one game and it’s just pushing me to make sure not to stop to keep him safe.”

In its first two games this season, East Forsyth won 49-7 over Wake Forest Heritage and 55-0 over Fayetteville Jack Britt. Despite the easy wins, the program plans to avoid complacency as it plays AC Reynolds (1-1) in the home opener on Friday.

“At East, it’s a different game,” Federspiel said. “Knowing that we are a better team, everyone is coming for your head. Every sport no matter what, everyone is coming for your head and you have to be there and you have to be ready. It’s a different game with everyone, especially coach [Todd] Willert. He makes sure that we get used to it on the field, making sure that we know the difference, that people are coming after us and that we should practice like we play. It’s different over here.”

NCHSAA 4A state champions in 2018 and 2019, expectations have remained high for a program that finished 12-1 in 2022 but lost the Journal’s All-Northwest offensive and defensive players of the year, four additional first-team selections and longtime defensive coordinator Aaron Beal, who retired.

It has been ranked No. 2 in the latest Piedmont Triad Power Rankings.

Despite the blowouts, observers haven’t noticed any easing up from Willert, whose key mantra is, “You never stay the same.” That meant being mad, even with a 48-0 lead. It also meant assistant coaches breaking down film at 12:30 a.m. after a two-hour drive back from Jack Britt.

“I’ve already got my notes for both offense and defense and what we have to fix,” Willert said later that morning.

“At the very start, they were happy with us and they were pointing out key details that we did wrong,” Federspiel said. “Yeah, they were happy about the win, but for whenever that next week comes around, they are ‘Look what you did here. Yeah, we might have scored, but that is not right’ and they make sure to let you know to let you know if you do wrong.”

A transfer from Walkertown, Baker, who is committed to North Carolina, has completed 74.1% of his passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns in his first two games. Despite his stature, the four-star recruit has embraced the Eagles’ discipline and competitive culture.

“He points out things that you may not see on the field, but film definitely blesses us with the ability to see it on film and there is definitely something you will learn after each meeting with him,” Baker said. “…he is very detail-oriented when it comes to things like that and you definitely need to bring your notebook and write the things he is talking about because it’s a lot, but it’s definitely things that will help you on the field.”

