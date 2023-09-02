KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth scored three touchdowns in six plays on its first three possessions, but only once after that as the Eagles held off an AC Reynolds’ comeback to win its home opener, 27-21.

"It’s definitely a learning opportunity for the whole team, but it was fun overall,” East quarterback Bryce Baker said. "Like I said, definitely stuff to work on, but just looking at the first quarter, it definitely excites me to see the potential of our team.”

This marked the first regular season non-conference game decided by one score for the Eagles (3-0) over the last three seasons. For AC Reynolds (1-2), it was the third time in three outings this season alone.

Here were my top three takeaways from this matchup.

Quick strikes from East Forsyth

After forcing a punt, East had the ball for the first time at its own 30 yard-line. Immediately, Baker attacked the Rockets’ Cover 3 zone, hitting 6-foot-3 senior wide receiver Joshua Alston deep as the safety rolled over the other way for a 70-yard touchdown.

When AC Reynolds had the ball, East scored when an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety. Then, Baker hit JP Gilcrest deep along the right sideline for 54 yards and then two plays later kept it himself for a one-yard touchdown run.

Eagles senior Kadarius Payne forced a fumble by Rockets quarterback Hayden Craig, which was recovered by defensive tackle MJ Mullins. After a negative play and a holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 17, Baker found Alston again for a touchdown.

In the early going, Baker completed his first four passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. For the game, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns on a defense that was allowing 166.5 passing yards per game. Alston had six catches for 157 yards and two of those scores.

"We blew coverage early, but just more than anything, not playing fast enough, just not doing what we were doing well,” Rockets coach Shane Laws said. “They executed better than we did. They got the matchup that they wanted and they made some plays early. We eventually settled down defensively and were able to get things under control, but our start killed us.”

The fight in AC Reynolds

The Rockets converted two interceptions into touchdowns. The first one was picked off in the second quarter by freshman safety Zion Ikeme. The next one was by senior linebacker Christian Lewis in the third quarter with Reynolds trailing 27-7.

Rockets junior running back Max Guest, who rushed for 1,746 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, is out after suffering a torn ligament in his foot during a preseason scrimmage. A stiff Eagles run defense held AC Reynolds to just 85 yards rushing on 29 carries, but Tyvon Patterson had 70 of those yards and caught scoring passes of 13 and 16 yards.

“They were playing man [coverage] everywhere and it was like they weren’t sure who had the back,” Laws said. “We ran it earlier in the game and he got out, so we came back to it later.”

The second touchdown followed a missed field goal by East and resulted in what would be the final score.

A game to grow from

Alston said the message from East coach Todd Willert was, "You just have to fight hard and it’s never over. He also said 'Good teams win ugly games.’”

In his first full game of work, Baker recorded his lowest completion percentage so far this season (65.2%) and his two interceptions matched the most he had in a game for Walkertown last season. This only puts in perspective how high the 6-foot, 4-inch signal caller’s ceiling can be.

While Baker played with some of his teammates as a youth with the Kernersville Raiders and has been throwing with East receivers since the winter, it also feels natural that the quarterback should only grow more in-sync with the system going forward, a scary thought for opposing defenses.

After East lost Que’Sean Brown to Duke and Jayvontay Conner to Ole Miss, the Eagles appear to have multiple weapons to rely upon, especially Alston, a 6-foot-3 target who runs a 4.56 40-yard dash. His shortest gain against Reynolds was 14 yards.

"I give it to his hard work,” Baker said. "Josh and I try to stay after (for extra practice). He is one of the hardest workers on the team, so I definitely have the trust in him from doing things like that and even apart from that, I know he works hard on his own and he works on his craft. He is one of the more focused on our team. You can tell that just by his demeanor and how he just walks around the locker room.”