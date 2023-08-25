HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness football Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 0 Bishop McGuinness’ J.R. Saunders (from left), Tyler Wiedwald and Issac Ross tackle North Stokes’ Justin Aaron (1) in the first half of a football game on Friday night at Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville. Allison Lee Isley, Journal Related to this story PHOTOS: Bishop McGuinness 47-0 over North Stokes in football Watch Now: Related Video Spain's women's soccer team won't play until federation head resigns Simone Biles To Break 90-Year Record With 8th Championship Win Simone Biles To Break 90-Year Record With 8th Championship Win Sha'Carri Richardson Makes History With 100-Meter World Title Sha'Carri Richardson Makes History With 100-Meter World Title Knicks Sue Raptors for Stealing Trade Secrets Knicks Sue Raptors for Stealing Trade Secrets