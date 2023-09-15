9:50 p.m. - Final: Triad No. 8 upsets No. 4 Mount Tabor to start Central Piedmont 4A Conference play.

West running back Caman Chaplin had 23 carries 156 yards and three touchdowns, with scoring runs off 44 and 51 yards in the second half.

West Forsyth won 40-14.

9:25 p.m. - West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin with a 51-yard touchdown run to make it 40-14 with 11:44 in the fourth quarter.

End of the third quarter. West Forsyth 33, Mount Tabor 14.

9:20 p.m. - With 48 seconds in the third quarter, Mount Tabor's Shamarius Peterkin has a 53-yard touchdown reception to close the gap to 33-14.

9:10 p.m. - Caman Chaplin with a 44-yard touchdown run bursting up the middle and bouncing to the right side. West is ahead 33-7 with 2:34 in the third quarter.

8:55 p.m. - West Forsyth responds with a three-yard touchdown run with 7:12 in the third quarter to the left side by quarterback Bert Rice. The two-point attempt was no good, so the score is 26-7.

8:45 p.m. - Mount Tabor 4-star recruit Shamarius Peterkin didn't have a catch in the first half, but had two for 26 yards on the Spartans' opening drive in the second half, including a 15-yard touchdown reception with 10:58 in the third quarter. West Forsyth leads 20-7.

8:20 - Halftime: West Forsyth is set to honor its inaugural Sports Hall of Fame class.

The Titans, ranked No. 8 in the Triad Power Rankings, lead No. 4 Mount Tabor 20-0, with a one-yard touchdown by each Caleb David and Caman Chaplin as well as an eight-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Davion Eldridge.

West's Chaplin has 17 offensive touches for 81 yards, including 40 yards receiving on a screen pass on the Titans' opening drive.

Mount Tabor has only allowed 12 combined points over its last two games, after losing its opener 30-7 to Grimsley.

7:40 p.m. - A pick-six by West Forsyth linebacker Davion Eldridge makes it 20-0 after a two-point conversion pass is converted. The two-points came on a pass from Bert Rice to running back Caman Chaplin.

7:35 p.m. - Caman Chaplin has a one-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0. For the second time, a two-point conversion attempt is no good. The touchdown occurred with 11:28 in the second quarter.

7:30 p.m. - End of the first quarter. West Forsyth 6, Mount Tabor 0.

7:05 p.m. - A one-yard run by West Forsyth running back Caleb David with 10:47 in the first quarter makes it 6-0 Titans. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.

PHOTOS: West Forsyth football hosts Mount Tabor