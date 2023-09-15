9:50 p.m. - Final: Triad No. 8 upsets No. 4 Mount Tabor to start Central Piedmont 4A Conference play.
West running back Caman Chaplin had 23 carries 156 yards and three touchdowns, with scoring runs off 44 and 51 yards in the second half.
9:25 p.m. - West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin with a 51-yard touchdown run to make it 40-14 with 11:44 in the fourth quarter.
End of the third quarter. West Forsyth 33, Mount Tabor 14.
9:20 p.m. - With 48 seconds in the third quarter, Mount Tabor's Shamarius Peterkin has a 53-yard touchdown reception to close the gap to 33-14.
9:10 p.m. - Caman Chaplin with a 44-yard touchdown run bursting up the middle and bouncing to the right side. West is ahead 33-7 with 2:34 in the third quarter.
8:55 p.m. - West Forsyth responds with a three-yard touchdown run with 7:12 in the third quarter to the left side by quarterback Bert Rice. The two-point attempt was no good, so the score is 26-7.
8:45 p.m. - Mount Tabor 4-star recruit Shamarius Peterkin didn't have a catch in the first half, but had two for 26 yards on the Spartans' opening drive in the second half, including a 15-yard touchdown reception with 10:58 in the third quarter. West Forsyth leads 20-7.
8:20 - Halftime: West Forsyth is set to honor its inaugural Sports Hall of Fame class.
The Titans, ranked No. 8 in the Triad Power Rankings, lead No. 4 Mount Tabor 20-0, with a one-yard touchdown by each Caleb David and Caman Chaplin as well as an eight-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Davion Eldridge.
West's Chaplin has 17 offensive touches for 81 yards, including 40 yards receiving on a screen pass on the Titans' opening drive.
Mount Tabor has only allowed 12 combined points over its last two games, after losing its opener 30-7 to Grimsley.
7:40 p.m. - A pick-six by West Forsyth linebacker Davion Eldridge makes it 20-0 after a two-point conversion pass is converted. The two-points came on a pass from Bert Rice to running back Caman Chaplin.
7:35 p.m. - Caman Chaplin has a one-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0. For the second time, a two-point conversion attempt is no good. The touchdown occurred with 11:28 in the second quarter.
7:30 p.m. - End of the first quarter. West Forsyth 6, Mount Tabor 0.
7:05 p.m. - A one-yard run by West Forsyth running back Caleb David with 10:47 in the first quarter makes it 6-0 Titans. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
PHOTOS: West Forsyth football hosts Mount Tabor
West Forsyth defensive back Sean Davis takes down Mount Tabor running back Khamari Shell for no gain on a screen pass.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor quarterback Lane Albright is knocked out of bounds by a host of West Forsyth defenders in the first half of the Titans’ 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor’s MacKay Brendle is taken down by West Forsyth defensive back Daviere Eldridge in the first half of the Titans’ 40-14 win over Mount Tabor on Friday.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth quarterback Bert Rice is unchallenged as he runs for a touchdown in the first half of the Titans’ 40-14 win over Mount Tabor on Friday at West Forsyth.
Walt Unks photos, Journal
West Forsyth running back Caleb David (left) celebrates with teammates Josh Cauthen (center) and Davion Eldridge after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin catches a pass for a two-point conversion in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's Chu Hemingway (6) tries to separate teammate Joe Martin from West Forsyth's TJ Fergus as the two grasp one another by the facemask in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West. Both players were assessed personal fouls for the incident.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth's TJ Fergus and Mount Tabor's Joe Martin grasp one another by the facemask in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West. Both players were assessed personal fouls for the incident.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth defenders Caleb David (left) and KD DuBose celebrate an interception run back for a touchdown in the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's JaDon Blair catches the ball in the end zone, only to have the play negated by a penalty in the first half of the loss to West Forsyth, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin finds running room in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth students cheer on the Titans during their game against Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth head coach Kevin Wallace directs the Titans in their 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth's PJ Dean blocks Mount Tabor's Matthias Banks on the line in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown does not like what he sees from the Mount Tabor defense in the first quarter of the 40-14 loss to West Forsyth, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown directs his team after a penalty in the Spartans' 40-14 loss to West Forsyth, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth running back Caman Chaplin is taken down by Mount Tabor's John Coles (50), Chu Hemingway (6) and Anthony Patella in the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
The West Forsyth inaugural hall of fame class (from left) Tyrone Anthony (football), James Coghill (teacher and athletic trainer), Norma Jean Harbin (coach, athletics director, assistant principal and principal), Mendy McKenzie Pack (softball), Durwood Pack (athletics director), Chris Paul, represented by his parents Robin and Charles, Jerry Peoples (principal), Titcus Pettigrew represented by family (football and basketball), Laquanda Parksdale Quick (basketball and volleyball), Jerry Wayne Smith (football, basketball and baseball), Julie Smith Dover (cross country, track and swimming), Tab Thacker represented by Travionne Thacker(football, basketball, track and wrestling), Jeff Thompson (teacher and coach) and Erik Walker represented by his parents Peggy and Larry Smith (baseball), Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Laquanda Barksdale chats on the sidelines after she was introduced as part of the inaugural class of the West Forsyth Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Julie Smith Dover (from left), Brad Bovender and Kristin Marion pose for a photo after Dover was introduced as member of the inaugural West Forsyth Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Former West Forsyth principal Jerry Peoples gets a hug from Kristin Marion after he was introduced as an inaugural member of the West Forsyth Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth wide receiver Jordan Stephens is taken down by Mount Tabor's JaDon Blair (left) and John Fowler after a reception in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
Mount Tabor's DeMarcus Mashack leads the Spartans on the field to face West Forsyth, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth quarterback Bert Rice calls a play in the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West Forsyth wide receiver Darell Paige does a flip as the Titans take the field to face Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
West ForsythvDesmond Jackson protects the pocket in the first half of the Titans' 40-14 win over Mount Tabor, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at West.
Walt Unks, Journal
