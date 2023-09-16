No. 8 West Forsyth upset No. 4 Mount Tabor 40-14 in the Central Piedmont Conference opener Friday at home, racing ahead with to two touchdowns in two possessions and an interception.

“No knock to them, they are a tough team,” Titans coach Kevin Wallace said. “Tiesuan Brown has done a great job, he is a heck of a coach, their coaches are great coaches, coach [Greg] King (the offensive coordinator) has a great track record. We just felt confident going into it.”

West Forsyth (3-1), who went 4-7 last year, has had a duplicate schedule and went 0-4 against those teams in 2022. Mount Tabor (2-2) entered having bounced back from an opening loss to Grimsley, defeating North Forsyth and Page by a combined score of 68-12.

Here are my top three takeaways from our chosen game of the week.

Kevin Wallace wins coaching battle

Both coming off bye weeks, West scored touchdowns in its first two possessions and got a interception by senior linebacker Davion Eldridge for a touchdown on Tabor’s second possession to sprint to a 20-0 lead with 10:21 remaining in the second quarter.

The Titans effectively mixed the run game with quick RPO passes to the outside, with Rice completing five of his first six passes for 72 yards in those two touchdown drives and finished completing a season-high 70.1% of his throws. That set up a rushing attack that ran for more yards (187) than the Spartans had given to any foe this season. Prior to Friday, the Tabor had given up an average of 4.0 yards per carry but gave up 5.7 the Titans, more than a yard over the previous season-high 4.3 ran by Page.

“Gameplan-wise, everyone knows at West Forsyth, we like to run the rock,” West offensive line coach Antonio Benjamin said on the screen. “Caman [Chaplin] is a very talented running back, we have some big boys up-front, so nine times out of 10, guys want to load it and send pressure. Tabor is known for aggression, so at this point it is off-setting their aggression, making them think, making them second-guess sending pressure and blitzes.”

Additionally, Tabor committed 17 penalties for 134 yards, which doesn’t count declined or nullified calls. On Tabor’s first drive, an ineligible man downfield flag negated a touchdown and on the next play, the Spartans threw an incomplete pass for a turnover on downs.

“It’s something that we can fix,” Brown said. “We still have a lot of talent. We just have to take care of these penalties, these silly things. But a lot of it is on me. I have to do a better job of coaching these guys up.”

West Forsyth checks Peterkin

Shamarius Peterkin didn’t have any catches in the first half, and apart from a third-quarter spurt, was a non-factor as the Titans often double-teamed the four-star recruit and brought safeties over on deep passes directed toward him.

Overall, the Spartans were only 5 of 11 passing for 45 yards in the first half and trailed 20-0 at the break. On the first drive of the second half, Peterkin caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-7. Later, he caught a 53-yard touchdown pass that Brown described.

“The safety was in the middle of the field,” Brown said. “Any time we see him (Peterkin) one-on-one, we are going to take that shot, He was able to get a couple things going, but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold steady on defense.”

Overall, Peterkin finished with five catches for 92 yards, but 53 yards came on one play and he had three catches for 79 yards in the third quarter alone.

West Forsyth imposes its will

The Titans also got off to a strong start against Weddington, leading 14-7, before losing 44-22 to Weddington. Regarding the loss, Wallace pointed out a costly running into the kicker penalty, “an interception that they didn’t call an interception” and a failed fourth-and-3 conversion attempt on a play he said “we run all of the time” and had three missed assignments."

On Friday, Tabor made it a 13-point game early in the second half, but West didn’t let the Spartans maintain momentum.

A key part of that was the West offensive line who faced varied looks from the Spartans front who can out in three, four and even “Bear” five-man fronts.

“It was complete buy-in from all five (offensive linemen), all six counting our tight end, understanding double-teams, aiming points and reading what they were doing,” said Titans offensive line coach Antonio Benjamin. “They threw some stuff at us. They had a couple stunts, a couple wraps, so just understanding where we need to read and attacking them, setting the tone.”

Benjamin praised the efforts of all six guys: senior North Carolina recruit Desmond Jackson (left tackle), sophomore AJ McCloud (left guard), senior Devon Eaves (center), junior Jaylen Morris (right guard), sophomore PJ Dean (right tackle) and sophomore Josh Cauthen (tight end).

In the second half, senior running back Caman Chaplin had touchdown runs of 44 and 51 yards on tight zone plays, the first one a run up the middle that he bounced outside right, the second to the right side as a blocker walled off 4-star safety JaDon Blair on the edge.

Chaplin finished with 21 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while the team rushed for 33 times for 187 and five touchdowns.