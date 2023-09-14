Two days before its first game, Parkland looked like a team that went 0-10 last year, dropping passes, running wrong routes and joking around.

In that moment, over an hour was left for practice when first-year coach Derrick Sharpe spoke to the team. Players didn’t immediately know what was on Sharpe’s mind, some thinking it could be conditioning gassers for punishment.

Instead, for a team whose losing created a sense of fallen hope, Sharpe had enough and called the practice, not to give up but because he had higher expectations.

“For us, you can take it one way or you can take it the other way,” quarterback Riley Horton said. “Some guys can take it as ‘He’s getting on us’ or you can take it as ‘He’s right; we can’t joke around. We have people to prove wrong, have stuff to prove’ and so once he stepped up and really got on us about that, we really decided to lock in.”

On Friday, Parkland (3-0) faces archrival Glenn (1-2) in its Central Piedmont 4A Conference opener as the underdog despite its undefeated start. For the Mustangs, it must prove that they are not the “same Parkland” after a coaching change, a new culture and a revived fan base.

Parkland won an NCHSAA 3A state championship in 2001. More recently, the program underwent a successful rebuild, rising from 0-11 in 2014 to 11-2 in the last of five seasons with Sharpe as offensive coordinator.

In 2019, the Mustangs went 9-4, including its last 3-0 start, but went 1-24 in the next three seasons. Last year, the team went 0-10, was shutout four times and was outscored 312-27 in conference play.

With the program’s losing tendency, key players contemplated transferring or not playing. That included linebacker and running back Isaiah Thomas.

“Sharpe pulled me to the side,” Thomas recalled. “He said ‘Hey man, I’ve watched you, I know dang well you can play good football, it’s just: Are you going to wait it out and ride it out with me?’ I know it’s your senior year, I know what’s going on.’

“I told him, ‘Coach, you heard about it, 0-3 coach, I can’t do it my last year. He said, ‘Trust me, if you trust me, I’m going to trust you’ and I just listened to him.”

Sharpe, a four-year all-conference wide receiver at Mars Hill, began coaching Pop Warner ball and wound up at Carver, before his offensive coordinator stint at Parkland. From there, he moved over to Mount Tabor and held the same position from 2019 to 2021 under Tiesuan Brown, winning an NCHSAA 3AA state championship in the spring 2021 season. Last year, he was a quarterbacks coach at North Forsyth.

Wide receiver Antwan Hughes is among the fastest sprinters in America. The 2023 CPC boys track and field sprinter of the year ran a 10.27 to finish fifth in the 100 meters at New Balance Nationals. While football is his first love, he already has offers from top college track and field programs and thought about not playing football this fall.

“I’ve been walking around Parkland since I was little because my dad coaches track and I saw coach Sharpe win a lot of football games when he was here in 2018,” Hughes said. “I’ve always had that connection with coach Sharpe, so when I saw that coach Sharpe got the job, I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that I was going to play this year.”

Horton had a good impression of Sharpe also and said the coach had a one-on-one discussion with him. In that meeting, Horton said he just wanted to win.

“Just win” became a rallying cry. Team members have a group chat, meet for breakfast after workouts and get in extra sessions without the coaches.

“That’s what it takes to start winning and it has started to show up on the field right now,” Horton said. “That was the first thing I did was I wanted to get the guys together outside of when the coach said so. Once we got that, we really started to mesh as a team and build that team bond.”

Under Sharpe, workouts began at 6 a.m. and include weight lifting as well as more discipline and intensity. For training or punishment, players run on a steep hill and one player had to do field-length bear rolls for punishment. When Sharpe called off practice one day, players pleaded to stay on the field.

“That really let us know that he was really for real about making us better, making the team better, making the town look better, making the school better,” said defensive end Tré Walker.

An awkward silence in the locker room prior to the season opener against Lexington, players didn’t know what to do until Thomas stepped up to deliver a speech to the team in which he called on his teammates not to revert to old ways and to view the game as a must-win.

“I think one thing last year is that on the bus on the way to the games, we would always be on the bus laughing, joking, saying this, saying that, but one thing I realized that was different this year was on the way to Lexington, the bus was silent,” Horton said. “Nobody talking, everybody had their headphones on, we were all locked in.”

Against Lexington, Walker had a crucial fourth-down sack to end the Yellowjackets’ threat of a potential game-winning drive. From there, Thomas carried the load as a ballcarrier to run out the clock as Parkland won 16-13, its first victory in 18 games.

“After the game, coach Sharpe cried a little bit, one of our other coaches, coach (Dominic Williams), he was our defensive coordinator last year, he’s been here for some time, so seeing us have a successful game, that brought tears to his eyes too,” Horton said. “The team was just hype. On the way back on the bus, guys were hanging out the windows. I wanted to tell them that it was only one game and that we hadn’t done anything yet, but when you hadn’t won a game in almost two years, you have to let them have it.”

In three games this season, Horton has completed 64% of his passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception. On defense, Walker, a transfer from Reynolds, leads the team in tackles at 25, 18 for loss, and has tallied nine sacks, the most in the state based on the MaxPreps’ database.

“Tre is a dog,” Horton said. “He is one of those guys who is quick and he is big. He’s not one of those guys where he is so big, he is slow and he’s not one of those guys who is so small – he’s a combo.”

Over the next two games, Parkland defeated Atkins 21-14 and Winston-Salem Prep 42-0. While more fans have turned out to see Parkland and the players have gotten more love around campus, some on the outside point to the games being against weaker and lower-classification opponents.

Sharpe hopes to keep his team grounded despite the excitement.

“The first thing that he told us is that this is 4A ball now,” Horton said. “Lexington, Atkins and Prep, I don’t want to discredit those teams, but those are probably going to be our easiest games of the year. It’s conference time, it’s 4A. ... We know Glenn is going to play. We are going to go over there and they are going to give us a dogfight. We know that, but what we are trying to do is get past them."

“One thing coach Sharpe says is that every week, we’re going 1-0. We’re not 3-0, we’re 0-0 right now. We’re trying to go 1-0 against Glenn.”

