CLEMMONS — P.J. Dean was a 6-foot-3, 325-pound 13-year-old at Clemmons Middle School when he was pulled out of German class without knowing why.

When he got to the school gym, a North Carolina coach came to meet him.

“Anybody offer you?” the coach asked.

“Nah,” the eighth-grader Dean replied, not knowing what was going on.

“Well, you’ve got one now,” the coach said.

“It was a big moment for me,” said Dean, now a 4-star sophomore offensive lineman at West Forsyth, on Tuesday. “Because I didn’t expect to get offers this early at all. I didn’t think I played up to my part to get offers, but it was a blessing for real.”

In Friday’s game of the week on the road against Oak Grove (1-0), West Forsyth (1-0) comes off an 8-7 win over A.C. Reynolds, but must remain hungry like Dean and fellow Division I-bound offensive tackle Desmond Jackson.

After a 4-7 season last year, West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow retired after 15 seasons as the Titans’ all-time winningest coach at 122-54. In December, Kevin Wallace, who had led Northwest Guilford to a 10-3 record last year, was named Snow’s successor.

Wallace inherited seven starters on offense and seven starters on defense, a reason for optimism for the Titans.

Of those returners, none have attracted more attention on the recruiting trail than Dean and Jackson, the cornerstones of an offensive line looking to help the Titans to a rebound season.

“Our offensive run game is going to run through both of them,” Wallace said. “A lot of our stuff, we are looking for them. We are looking to see what they can do. They are physical, they have some athleticism, they can move, they can do some things and that is what we want to do, get them pulling, get them down-blocking and base-blocking. So we’re doing a lot of stuff that hopefully can show their highlights and they can make us a better offense.”

Jackson is the top-rated offensive line recruit in the 2024 class from a Triad school. Jackson, a 3-star prospect. didn’t surrender a sack last season as a junior to get a first team All-Northwest selection. The North Carolina commit was listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds but has bulked up to 305 this season.

Jackson has been a starter at left tackle since his sophomore year. His biggest asset might be his drive-blocking and his ability to finish blocks, and he also has good extension in pass protection. He received an offer from the Tar Heels in September 2022 while attending their game against Notre Dame.

On Jan. 26, he officially announced his commitment.

“When I got the offer, I was able to sit down in Coach (Mack) Brown’s office, let him talk to my family, and it just felt like everything he said was pretty genuine. So I had a little bit of trust in him off the jump,” Jackson said.

Since getting pulled out of German class, Dean’s offer list has increased to 11, with schools including Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, and Penn State.

Neither player has changed their diet for this season. While Jackson has gained weight, Dean purposely dropped to 280 pounds after an offseason of conditioning stations, stadium runs and gassers in Wallace’s new conditioning program.

Beyond the physical traits, both players take pride in what they do in the film room. For Jackson, it’s not always strengths and weaknesses, but preparing for what kind of stunts a defensive front might run or what moves a defensive linemen might bring.

“It’s not always about getting beat on a certain move; it’s just knowing what to expect,” Jackson said.

For Dean, the first key is looking at how the opponent lines up.

“What I like to do with tape is I like to read their feet and how their feet are set up because you can tell if the ends want to drop back in coverage or if they are going to rush you,” Dean said. “Sometimes, ends stand up, I’ll be like, ‘All right, I see that.’ I’ll see bits and pieces of what they do and I’ll just be like, ‘Alright, I know what to expect. If you do this, I’ll do that.’”