After a scrimmage between Dudley and Mount Tabor High School had ended, the Dudley team was in one of the end zones and head coach Steven Davis had just finished addressing his team when fans in the stadium began to charge in an apparent panic toward the front entrance, which involved climbing stairs. It was about 8:45 a.m. A clamor of yelling and running could be heard as hundreds of people tried to exit the gate and enter the parking lot.