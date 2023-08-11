Greensboro Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at J.A. Tarpley Stadium at Dudley High School at the conclusion of a football jamboree involving multiple schools, dispatch said.
After a scrimmage between Dudley and Mount Tabor High School had ended, the Dudley team was in one of the end zones and head coach Steven Davis had just finished addressing his team when fans in the stadium began to charge in an apparent panic toward the front entrance, which involved climbing stairs. It was about 8:45 a.m. A clamor of yelling and running could be heard as hundreds of people tried to exit the gate and enter the parking lot.
Police cars arrived with lights flashing.
At about 9 p.m., a police officer said an active investigation was under way.
About 10 minutes late, six police officers were surrounding two young men sitting on the sidewalk with their hands behind their backs.
The News & Record is following this breaking story.