The Pro Legends football camp, which will be held in Winston-Salem for the first time this year, is an effort to teach high schoolers the game — as well as life skills — from prominent players with local ties.

Under the umbrella of ABC Sports Foundation, the camp is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon on July 13 at Mount Tabor High School’s Bob Sapp Field. Camp registration is free and up to 150 youths ages 14 to 18 can participate. Walk-ups can be taken if the registration limit isn't met by camp day.

Head camp coordinator Reilly Ring said the organization held its first camp in Nashville last year and this year will have one in both cities. Ring is the son of Dennis Ring, whose career in area athletics includes coaching football at Mount Tabor, a connection that influenced the site decision.

“First, it starts with our athlete counterpart Nate Gilliam,” Ring said. “He's a Wake Forest alumni and we spoke on how strong of a community Winston-Salem has for football at the high school level and the history of the people who have rolled through. Also, being from Winston-Salem, I knew of that first hand, so just getting to see all of the great athletes that have come out of there and wanting to build on that and bring people that have ties to Winston-Salem or even just the state of North Carolina together to help teach the kids and to be mentors in a one-day fashion.”

Ring said local players helping out include Gilliam, a guard for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tyrone Anthony, a former West Forsyth running back who played in college at North Carolina and in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints.

Non-contact drills will be incorporated into stations with equipment being provided by Mount Tabor. Ring gave credit to Tabor athletics director Frank Martin and Spartans football coach Tiesuan Brown for their support. In addition to drills, the camp will also have a competition period with prizes provided by the NFL Players Association, the Bengals and the Saints.

The camp will provide lunch and drinks as well as T-shirts for campers, but participants are asked to bring their own cleats. Ring said that anyone interested in volunteering or inquiring about sponsorships can email him at reilly@abcsports.org.