9:40 p.m. - Grimsley defeated Mount Tabor in the season opener for both teams, with 4-star sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon rushing for two touchdowns, throwing for two and tossing two interceptions.

The game was tied 7-7 at the half, before Brandon had a on-yard touchdown run. The Whirlies broke away from the Spartans with a safety and touchdown passes of 19 and 12 yards to 4-star receivers Alex Taylor and Terrell Anderson respectively.

Mount Tabor scored first with a 69-yard touchdown catch by Shamarius Peterkin, who had three catches for 105 yards, all for statistical first downs and all in the first half. The 4-star recruit exited the game earlier, but the reason for departure is unknown.

The Whirlies won 30-7.

